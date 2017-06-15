Riding into Cabarita for mental health

RIDING: Ben Wood is cycling around Australia to raise awareness for mental health in honour of his brother Jase.

RAISING awareness for mental health is challenging but Ben Wood is putting his foot to the pedal and riding around Australia in memory of his brother.

The Ride for Jase fundraiser will see Mr Wood cycle between 18,000 and 20,000km around Australia, passing through every state and region to raise awareness for depression and anxiety and the prevention of suicide.

The six-month ride is in honour of Mr Wood's brother Jase who battled with depression and anxiety but always dreamt of riding around Australia.

Tweed residents are invited to show their support for the fundraiser by joining Mr Wood for a coffee on (Saturday, June 17)

Cabarita's Beach Resort manager Alicia Wood said the hotel was hosting Ben and his team for two nights and would appreciate the community rallying behind the fundraiser.

"Ben has said himself that if the Ride for Jase gets people talking about mental health and suicide prevention, or at least helps a few people to look out for their loved ones better, then every kilometre will have been worth it,” Ms Wood said.

"The trip will be documented and marketed all in a bid to get people talking about mental illness.

"Ben has received over $30,000 to help fund his trip to raise awareness as well as donate toward the Black Dog Institute, a charity dedicated to understanding and preventing mental illness.”

FAST FACTS

Ben rides into Cabarita Beach on Saturday, June 17.

Show your support the Ride for Jase by having a coffee with Ben at The Coffee Club, 39 - 45 Tweed Coast Rd, Cabarita Beach from 11am to 12pm, with the coffee club donating $1 to the cause for every coffee purchased.