Riewoldt sounds Tigers warning to rivals

Jack Riewoldt says the Tigers are hungry to win back-to-back premierships. Picture: Alex Coppel

RICHMOND forward Jack Riewoldt is confident the Tigers won't have any trouble "maintaining the rage" in their premiership defence next season.

While stopping short of declaring the team could claim back-to-back premierships, Riewoldt had no doubt the Tigers could get better in 2020 in an ominous warning to their AFL rivals.

Riewoldt said the impending return of star defender Alex Rance, who missed the premiership win after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in Round 1, was a weapon in waiting.

"I think that we will definitely get better as a team next year, which is a really exciting prospect for us," Riewoldt said.

"We have got arguably one of the greatest defenders (Rance) of all-time coming back in and he is certainly hungry at the moment to perform and get back into the side.

"It's about maintaining the rage and maintaining the hunger, which I don't think we'll have any trouble doing.

"We've been in this position before where we've been the champs and unfortunately we couldn't back it up, it's really hard to go back-to-back. It's a really tough thing to do.

"But it's about continuing to try to do the little things and get going."

After their flag win in 2017, the Tigers fell one step short of making the grand final the following year when they suffered a preliminary final loss to Collingwood.

Riewoldt expected the Tigers to be in strong shape for the start of their pre-season campaign.

"We have got through pretty unscathed, we've got a few little minor operations, obviously our one major one is Jack Graham with a shoulder reconstruction," Riewoldt said.

"But other than that we are pretty unscathed so hopefully we can go into the pre-season pretty full strength and I don't reckon Jack will be too far behind that as well.

"It's so important to set yourselves up with a good pre-season for the season so that's exciting for us."

Riewoldt said he was planning a low-key off-season to recharge for 2020.

"I'll be spending a lot of time at home," he said. "I'll go home to Tassie for a couple of weeks, which I'm excited about and get ready for season 2020."