Right of passage for boxer

COMING of age is not something usually associated with throwing punches around the boxing ring.

But for Casuarina resident Simon Beck, participating in the 10-week Fight Like a Pro program has done just that.

Created by former Australia title holder Gavin Topp, the program aims to hone participants' boxing skills while building their strength both physically and mentally, culminating in a fight before a 1000-strong audience at the Gold Coast Convention Centre next Friday.

Prompted by his wife Kylie, Beck originally thought he would participate in the program to lose weight and get fit but he soon found otherwise.

"In Australia there is no right of passage for boys to become men,” Beck said.

"In most other cultures there is some sort of right of passage, in one way or another, whereas in Australia we just finish school, get a job and that's it.

"So they call it the right of passage because you're going through a mental and emotional and physical journey over 10 weeks and the fight at the end signifies you have become what they call a "bettermen” which basically refers to you becoming a better man in society and to your family.”

Along with physical training, participants work through issues including culture, upbringing and being present in the moment.

"It is definitely a journey and a lot more to it than I initially thought,” Beck said.

"I was just thinking I'd lose weight and get fit but there is a lot more to it.

"While I've been doing it my day has just seemed so much easier. You just seem to breeze through the day with less stress. There is not a lot that rattles me anymore which is great.”

Casuarina resident Simon Beck is one of 18 contestants in the Fight Like a Pro bout at Gold Coast Convention Centre onf Friday. Scott Powick

The program will culminate in a big bout at GCCC on Friday, August 25 from 7pm.

All money raised will go to The Sanctuary Women and Children's Refuge.

Tickets from $65. To book call 07 5568 0000 or visit www.fightlikeapro.com.au