Rio Tinto director Dame Moya steps down

DAME Moya Greene has resigned from the Rio Tinto board after just nine months because the role was taking more of her time than she previously anticipated.

The UK-based former Royal Mail and Canada Post boss joined the mining giant's board as a non-executive director in September 2018 and will resign with immediate effect.

"I have enjoyed my time on the Rio Tinto board but the time commitment has proven more considerable than I had expected and I have taken the difficult decision to step down from Rio in order to re-focus on my other roles," Dame Moya said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the company's 2018 annual report, Dame Moya was eligible for annual fees totalling 147,500 pounds (about $A268,000) as a non-executive director and member of the audit, remuneration and nominations committees.

She attended all eight meetings for which she was eligible before the end of the financial year in December.

Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson thanked Dame Moya for her contribution.