Five police officers have been injured and seven people are in custody. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Riot police called to wild brawl outside hotel

20th Oct 2019 9:08 AM
Five police officers have been taken to hospital as riot officers were called in to break up a large brawl outside an inner Sydney hotel.

Seven people are in custody after the fight erupted outside the venue at Bayswater Rd, Potts Point, on Saturday night.

The fight erupted outside the venue at Bayswater Rd, Potts Point. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police were called about 11.20pm to reports of a disturbance breaking out after a man was removed from the hotel.

Four officers suffered suspected head injuries and a fifth had an injured arm, police said.

Paramedics treated several people who were sprayed with pepper spray.

Paramedics treated several people. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police at the scene of the brawl. Picture: Steve Tyson
Four officers suffered suspected head injuries. Picture: Steve Tyson
brawl crime riot police

