Rising star to headline Lismore Youth Festival

The three-day Lismore Youth Festival will be jam packed with music, performance, art and workshops to entertain and inspire young people.

The free festival will take place across multiple venues in Lismore on April 14, 15 and 16.

One of the festival's music curators, Blake Rhodes of Dream Bigger, said this year's festival is going to be "huge".

"Lismore's coolest organisations have joined forces to create something really special and positive for young people in our region," Mr Rhodes said.

"This is an opportunity for young people to come together and have fun again, to share experiences and learn some cool new things as well."

Lismore Quad. Photo Terra Sword.

Kicking off the festival on Wednesday 14 April at NORPA at Lismore City Hall, Bundjalung hip-hop sensation and 2020 Triple J Unearthed Winner of the Year JK-47 will headline an awesome line-up of local music acts.

>>>Tweed Heads rapper claims prestigious music award

Then on Thursday 15 April and Friday 16 April, The Quad and surrounding buildings will come alive with a half-pipe, skating comps, DJ's, comedy, light saber dance offs, and a huge workshop program that offers everything from street art to bush survival.

Lismore Regional Gallery will feature youth art exhibitions by Defiant / Beyond Empathy and The Rainbow Collective (LGBTIQ Youth Group).



All of Lismore Youth Festival events are free but bookings are required some workshops and events as numbers are limited.

Visit www.lismorequad.org.au for full program and details.



Half-pipe, skating comps and classes at The Quad as part of Lismore Youth Festival. Photo Andrew McNeil.



Quad Outdoor

A half-pipe will be set up in The Quad on Thursday and Friday with the Popsgood Skateboarding crew and their coaches hosting free learn-to-skate clinics and comps for all ages, genders, and abilities.

There'll be prizes for the top 3 riders in each division as well as fun skate jams to practice new tricks.

Bring the picnic blankets and chill on the grass, listening to The Northern Rivers Conservatorium's awesome youth Jazz Orchestra on Friday afternoon.

Check out the super special public art installation by the Quad- based student crew from New Choices (Rivers Secondary College).



Workshops

Join well-known local street artist KiKi in her Collage & Paste Up Graffiti Workshops at Lismore Regional Gallery, create your own self-care box with Headspace, test your skills in the art of musical impro at the Conservatorium with Sean O'Boyle AM.

Head over to the Library where you can jump into everything from drawing anime characters to Claymation, learning bush skills and money management.



Make free styling illuminated sculptures with the lantern loving folk from LightnUp, have a crack at cracking others up with Larry Laughs stand-up comedy workshop and take part in a music industry masterclass hosted by the Dream Bigger team.



Music

Kicking off Lismore Youth Festival on Wednesday 14 April, Bundjalung hip-hop sensation JK-47 will get the party started at NORPA at Lismore City Hall.

The 2020 Triple J Unearthed Winner of the Year will headline an awesome line up of music that includes local acts LAS, ROOM19 and Desert Wizard.

'Shakiah' and 'Margaret' in collaboration with Shakiah Weatherall, Margaret Roberts, Hannah Bronte, Raphaela Rosella, Beyond Empathy.



Exhibitions

As well as hosting workshops, Lismore Regional Gallery and Elevator ARI (behind the Regional Gallery) will be full of beautiful and powerful art created by young people with Defiant exhibition upstairs, and work from the Rainbow Youth Collective in the Lismore Regional Gallery Event space downstairs.



New exhibition space Arch Studio Gallery, located under the Northern Rivers Conservatorium (Quad side) will launch their exhibition program with the work of 3 young women from the Northern Rivers region Frewoini Baume, Gaia Heart and Lara Pisarek, with an exhibition co-curated by Frewoini Baume and Claudie Frock.

Originally published as Rising start to headline Lismore Youth Festival