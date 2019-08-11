Menu
Cudgen fullback Jake Sands said he side was confident heading into their clash with Tweed Coast.
Rugby League

Rivals set for must-win match to keep season alive

Michael Doyle
by
11th Aug 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WIN and you will play final football, lose and the season is over.

That is the reality for the Tweed Coast Raiders and Cudgen Hornets ahead of Sunday's final-round clash at Ned Byrne Oval, Cudgen.

The sides are separated by one competition point with the Hornets currently occupying fifth on the table, the final semi-final spot.

Cudgen captain Jake Sands said his side was comfortable playing must-win games.

"It is another must-win, like it has been the last few weeks,” he said.

"The Raiders are always one of the toughest games of the year, so it will be a close one.”

Sands said he believed the speed of the ruck would be one of the major factors in deciding the round 18 clash.

Raiders captain Guy Lanston said his side was feeling confident heading into the clash.

"If we don't get up for this weekend, we don't deserve to play in the finals,” he said.

"We are confident, we took a lot out of the Ballina game.

"I felt for most of the game we were in that arm-wrestle, so if they are the benchmark I think we are looking pretty good.”

The game will be played on Sunday at 2.45pm.

The game is technically not a must-win for Cudgen. Mathematically they could make the top five with a loss.

That would require Ballina defeating Byron Bay, sitting in fourth, by a margin of roughly 40 points.

