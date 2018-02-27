River rules at forefront of water operation

Marine Command officers during a recent water police operation on the Tweed River.

THE Tweed River was recently home to a water police operation which targeted boating legislation compliance.

Sydney-based officers from the NSW Police Marine Area Command took part in a three-day operation from Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 18 as part of the Maritime Enhanced Enforcement Program.

Marine Area Commander Detective Superintendent Mark Hutchings said the operation targeted vessel safety, safe navigation, speed, alcohol, drugs and anti-social behaviour.

There were 138 marine random breath tests, 16 marine random drug tests and almost 40 marina and wharf inspections conducted as part of the operation.

Officers issues five boating infringements and one life jacket infringement.

Det Supt Hutchings said while summer was coming to an end, police would continue to target dangerous and anti-social behaviour on New South Wales waterways.

"Our primary focus is to ensure everyone is safe on our waterways,” Det Supt Hutchings said.

"If you're heading out on the water, check your equipment, wear a life jacket and remember the same drink-driving and drug-driving laws apply on the water as on the land.”

The operation, which was held across the state, came as works on the combined NSW Police Marine Area Command and Maritime base in Tweed Heads continue.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said "all going well”, the station would likely be complete in mid-April.

Mr Provest said this would boost safety patrols on the Tweed's waterways, with the new equipment set to allow local officers to reach up to 120km offshore, compared to the 27km offshore Maritime officers can currently reach from the Marina base.

"To be close to completion is a really great thing,” Mr Provest said.