Rivers of gold flow to Tweed's sporting fields

HOW DEVINE: Darren McKay, Austin Curtin, Stuart Ayre, Toby Shapland, Thomas George, Chris Shapland and Stewart Brawley celebrate a $190,000 investment boost for Jim Devine Field in Murwillumbah.

BARRY Shepherd Oval at Round Mountain and Jim Devine Field in Murwillumbah have cashed in on the state government's latest round of sporting grants with funding set to breathe new life into the facilities.

Barry Shepherd Oval has been awarded a $350,000 grant that will enable the Tweed Coast Tigers Football Club to use the field for training and competition.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest presented the cheque to Tweed Coast Tigers vice president Jason Clark on Wednesday morning.

"This is an exciting time for sports facilities on the Tweed Coast, with this funding to provide new change facilities and field lighting,” Mr Provest said.

Tweed Tigers vice president Jason Clark was all smiles after Barry Shepherd Oval received $350,000 for facility upgrades.

While in Murwillumbah, Jim Devine Field received $190,000 for, predominantly, a new car park.

With the grounds home to both junior and senior soccer in Murwillumbah, Lismore MP Thomas George said that upgrading Jim Devine Field was a critical investment for the community's future.

"This fantastic project will boost access to a valuable local sporting facility through the construction of an official car park and fence, which will benefit the community by improving public and player safety,” said Mr George, who was at Jim Devine Field with NSW Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres to deliver the cheque.

"This funding will greatly improve safety by replacing the informal car park located between two fields at the facility, separating players and spectators from vehicles.”

Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres said it was grants such as these that ensure communities thrive.

"We congratulate Tweed Shire Council on securing this funding and look forward to the local sports and community facility improvements that will make this region an even more attractive place to work and raise a family,” he said.