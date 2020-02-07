Menu
Wyrallah Rd is closed near the Lismore Waste & Recovery Centre.
Wyrallah Rd is closed near the Lismore Waste & Recovery Centre. Rebecca Lollback
ROAD CLOSURES: Flash flooding closes roads across region

7th Feb 2020 9:09 AM | Updated: 3:10 PM

UPDATE 3.08pm: ALL lanes of Lismore Road are now open between Binna Burra and Richmond Hill after being closed due to flooding.

The Transport Management Centre advised the road between Binna Burra Road and Boatharbour Road was now open as floodwater had dropped.

Diversions have been lifted but motorists were advised they should still take extra care and drive to the conditions.

 

 

Original story: A NUMBER of roads across the region have been affected by flooding after heavy rain.

Lismore Road was closed earlier today in both directions between Binna Burra and Richmond Hill due to flooding.

The closure was between Binna Burra Road and Boatharbour Road.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and use the Bruxner Highway or Pacific Highway instead. Bus services will also be affected in the area.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and should not attempt to drive through floodwaters.

Road conditions can change quickly, so exercise caution.

According to MyRoadInfo, the following roads are also closed or may be closed at short notice:

Lismore City Council area:

  • Bangalow Rd: road OPEN 
  • Hensley Carpark, Lismore, closed
  • Wyrallah Rd, near East Lismore Treatment Works: road closed due to flooding
  • Town Bridge, Town Road off Terania Creek Rd, The Channon, bridge is closed for repair. Side track is open but bridge may be opened if flooding occurs.

Ballina Shire Council area:

  • Boundary Rd at Marom Creek, road closed due to flooding
  • Dalwood Rd at Gum Creek Weir, Rous: road closed due to flooding
  • Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing, road closed due to flooding
  • Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing,road closed due to flooding
  • Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek, closed
  • Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek, closed
  • Watson's Lane, Newrybar: road closed due to flooding at Emigrant Creek
  • The Coast Rd at Boulder Beach to Pat Morton: water over road
  • Deadmans Creek @ Cumbalum is open, but water over the road, so exercise caution
  • Friday Hut Road @ Skinners Creek is open, but water over the road, so exercise caution
  • Houghlahans Creek Road @ Tooheys Mill Road  is open, but water over the road, so exercise caution
  • Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways, road closed due to flooding
  • Marom Creek Road @ Yellow Creek  is open, but water over the road, so exercise caution
  • Nashua Rd at Skinners Ck, caution, water over the road.

Byron shire Council area:

  • Byron St, Byron Bay: Closed, water over road
  • Grays Lane near Tyagarah, closed
  • Tyagarah Airfield, closed
  • Bayshore Drive, Byron Arts and Industrial Estate, caution, water over the road, other roads in the industrial estate may be closed
  • Beech Rd, caution. Roads in and around Beech Rd in Suffolk Park may experience minor flooding, including Broken Head Rd, Silky Oak Crt, Carissa Crt, Pepperbush St, and surrounds
  • Jonson St, water over the road near The Northern Hotel
  • Lawson St: flooded, including parked cars and shops
  • Midgen Flat Rd, Broken Head, caution water over the road
  • Myocum Road near James Lane: caution water over road 
  • Shirley Lane, Byron Bay. Water over the road, do not enter as it is causing damage to properties.
  • Tyagarah Rd, caution
  • Whian Rd, Eureka, caution water over the causeway near Kings Rd
  • Flooded near Uncle Toms, about six inches of water.

Kyogle council area:

  • Ferndale Rd: road closed at bridge due to bridge failure
  • Findon Creek Rd: side bridge washed away
  • Old Tweed Rd, bridge closed, no access to national park

Tenterfield Shire Council:

  • Upper Rocky River Rd, 7.5km from Birririmba Rd

Tweed Shire Council:

  • Clothiers Creek Road east of M1
  • Cobaki Rd, water over the road near Broadwater Village
  • Hogans Rd, Duroby: road closed due to flooding 200m south of Gumbleton Rd
  • Round Mountain Rd, Reserve Creek: road closed due to flooding
  • Tom Merchant Dve closed
  • Tweed Valley Way at Oaks Ave: inside northbound lane is flooded
  • Urliup Rd, west of Bilambil: road closed due to flooding
  • Dulguigan Rd, caution, water encroaching road.

 

Tweed Shire Council has been doing roadworks on Kyogle Rd near Riveroak Drive at Bray Park.

Yesterday's rain deteriorated the road surface which had become riddled with deep potholes.

The section of road has become slippery and motorists should exercise extreme caution.

Friday Hut Road @ Skinners Creek

