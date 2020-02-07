ROAD CLOSURES: Flash flooding closes roads across region

Wyrallah Rd is closed near the Lismore Waste & Recovery Centre.

UPDATE 3.08pm: ALL lanes of Lismore Road are now open between Binna Burra and Richmond Hill after being closed due to flooding.

The Transport Management Centre advised the road between Binna Burra Road and Boatharbour Road was now open as floodwater had dropped.

Diversions have been lifted but motorists were advised they should still take extra care and drive to the conditions.

Original story: A NUMBER of roads across the region have been affected by flooding after heavy rain.

Lismore Road was closed earlier today in both directions between Binna Burra and Richmond Hill due to flooding.

The closure was between Binna Burra Road and Boatharbour Road.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and use the Bruxner Highway or Pacific Highway instead. Bus services will also be affected in the area.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and should not attempt to drive through floodwaters.

Road conditions can change quickly, so exercise caution.

According to MyRoadInfo, the following roads are also closed or may be closed at short notice:

Lismore City Council area:

Bangalow Rd: road OPEN

Hensley Carpark, Lismore, closed

Wyrallah Rd, near East Lismore Treatment Works: road closed due to flooding

Town Bridge, Town Road off Terania Creek Rd, The Channon, bridge is closed for repair. Side track is open but bridge may be opened if flooding occurs.

Ballina Shire Council area:

Boundary Rd at Marom Creek, road closed due to flooding

Dalwood Rd at Gum Creek Weir, Rous: road closed due to flooding

Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing, road closed due to flooding

Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing,road closed due to flooding

Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek, closed

Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek, closed

Watson's Lane, Newrybar: road closed due to flooding at Emigrant Creek

The Coast Rd at Boulder Beach to Pat Morton: water over road

Deadmans Creek @ Cumbalum is open, but water over the road, so exercise caution

Friday Hut Road @ Skinners Creek is open, but water over the road, so exercise caution

Houghlahans Creek Road @ Tooheys Mill Road is open, but water over the road, so exercise caution

Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways, road closed due to flooding

Marom Creek Road @ Yellow Creek is open, but water over the road, so exercise caution

Nashua Rd at Skinners Ck, caution, water over the road.

Byron shire Council area:

Byron St, Byron Bay: Closed, water over road

Grays Lane near Tyagarah, closed

Tyagarah Airfield, closed

Bayshore Drive, Byron Arts and Industrial Estate, caution, water over the road, other roads in the industrial estate may be closed

Beech Rd, caution. Roads in and around Beech Rd in Suffolk Park may experience minor flooding, including Broken Head Rd, Silky Oak Crt, Carissa Crt, Pepperbush St, and surrounds

Jonson St, water over the road near The Northern Hotel

Lawson St: flooded, including parked cars and shops

Midgen Flat Rd, Broken Head, caution water over the road

Myocum Road near James Lane: caution water over road

Shirley Lane, Byron Bay. Water over the road, do not enter as it is causing damage to properties.

Tyagarah Rd, caution

Whian Rd, Eureka, caution water over the causeway near Kings Rd

Flooded near Uncle Toms, about six inches of water.

Kyogle council area:

Ferndale Rd: road closed at bridge due to bridge failure

Findon Creek Rd: side bridge washed away

Old Tweed Rd, bridge closed, no access to national park

Tenterfield Shire Council:

Upper Rocky River Rd, 7.5km from Birririmba Rd

Tweed Shire Council:

Clothiers Creek Road east of M1

Cobaki Rd, water over the road near Broadwater Village

Hogans Rd, Duroby: road closed due to flooding 200m south of Gumbleton Rd

Round Mountain Rd, Reserve Creek: road closed due to flooding

Tom Merchant Dve closed

Tweed Valley Way at Oaks Ave: inside northbound lane is flooded

Urliup Rd, west of Bilambil: road closed due to flooding

Dulguigan Rd, caution, water encroaching road.

Tweed Shire Council has been doing roadworks on Kyogle Rd near Riveroak Drive at Bray Park.

Yesterday's rain deteriorated the road surface which had become riddled with deep potholes.

The section of road has become slippery and motorists should exercise extreme caution.

Friday Hut Road @ Skinners Creek