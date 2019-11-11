ROAD CLOSURES: List of closures around the state

Properties on Myrtle Creek Rd, Bora Ridge saw intense fire activity due to high heat and wind activity.

Properties on Myrtle Creek Rd, Bora Ridge saw intense fire activity due to high heat and wind activity. Marc Stapelberg

UPDATE 9.21am: THE XPT service has been cancelled between Sydney and Kempsey due to bush fires.

A limited coach service will operate between Kempsey and Brisbane only.

Original story: A NUMBER of roads are closed across the region due to bushfires.

On the Northern Rivers, Tuntable Creek Rd and Tuntable Falls Rd are closed to all traffic except those evacuating.

Residents from Tuntable Fals Community are advised to travel west towards Nimbin.

People in Terania Ck should travel south to The Channon.

Be advised conditions are changing quickly and roads can close suddenly.

Transport NSW said the following road closures are in place around the state:

The Pacific Highway has reopened between Cundletown and Kew overnight following bushfires across NSW over the weekend.

The highway had been closed between Princess St in Cundletown and Ocean Dr at Kew.

The Bucketts Way remains closed between Burrell Creek and Purfleet.

Motorists should continue to delay all non-essential travel in bushfire-affected areas as a number of other roads also remain closed.