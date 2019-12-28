ROAD HORROR: One dead, four injured in two crashes

Police at the scene of a fatal incident near Moonee where a car left the road and hit a tree killing the driver. PHOTO: FRANK REDWARD

IT HAS been a horror day on North Coast roads as two separate crashes left one dead, and four injured

Police are seeking witness for an incident near Coffs Harbour, where a woman was killed, and three others injured, after a single vehicle crash

About 3.45pm Saturday emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway in Moonee Beach, near Coffs Harbour, following reports of a crash.

Officers attached to Coffs Clarence Police District attended to find a vehicle had left the road and travelled down an embankment before hitting a tree.

The front passenger, a woman, died at the scene.

The driver and two children were freed from the vehicle and conveyed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The southbound lane was closed on the Pacific Highway, with delays expected.

Anyone who was travelling south or northbound on the Pacific Highway at the time of the incident and has dashcam footage is urged to contact the Coffs-Clarence Police District on (02) 6691 0799.

In the second incident, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked on a primary mission to a motorcycle accident on the Armidale Road at Nymboida.

A female rider had suffered injuries in the accident.

The woman was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in an unknown condition.