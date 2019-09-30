Road in Murwillumbah to close for 10 weeks

A main road in Murwillumbah will be reduced to one lane.

ONE of Murwillumbah's main thoroughfares will be reduced to one lane as of this morning as council performs upgrades.

Wollumbin Street, from Riverview St to Byangum Rd will be closed for the next 10 weeks from the end of October, as a major upgrade of sewer and stormwater services and road and pedestrian infrastructure is complete.

A one-way traffic flow will be introduced on Monday, with southbound traffic travelling on Commercial Rd and Condong St to Kyogle Rd and northbound traffic using Riverview and Wollumbin Sts.

The one-way traffic flow is designed to reduce traffic volumes along Wollumbin St and the likelihood of long delays through the one-lane section.

Top of the Town shopping centre will be accessible, as well as the carpark to Knox Park.