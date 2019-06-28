Menu
Road rage: 4WD rams car during school drop off

by Luke Mortimer
28th Jun 2019 9:59 AM
A FOUR-wheel drive has rammed another car in front of a Gold Coast school as parents and kids were arriving for the day in an apparent road rage incident.

Gold Coast Police received several calls about the apparent road rage incident out the front of Marymount College at Burleigh Waters about 8.30am, a spokeswoman said.

The car was rammed out front of Marymount College on Reedy Creek Road at Burleigh Waters.
Callers told police a dark-coloured Mitsubishi four-wheel drive "deliberately rammed another vehicle" on Reed Creed Rd before "taking off" towards Burleigh Heads.

Paramedics were not called to attend after the crash, said a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

