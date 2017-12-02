Road re-opened after incident at Dulguigan

A car with no occupants was pulled from Tweed River at Dulguigan. By Liana Turner

DULGUIGAN Rd near Murwillumbah was temporarily closed as emergency services worked to remove a car from the Tweed River.

Police, fire crews and the SES were called to the scene at about 11.30am.

There were no occupants in the vehicle, which emergency services have struggled to tow over a steep embankment.

Tweed-Byron LAC Inspector Gary Cowan said police had been in the area for another incident when they located the vehicle, a black sedan with Queensland registration plates.

More details to come.