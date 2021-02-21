Menu
NSW Police Highway Patrol File Photo
Road spikes stop car spotted reaching 165km/h on highway

Cathy Adams
21st Feb 2021 9:10 AM
Three people were arrested after a pursuit involving an allegedly stolen car at Tweed Heads on Friday.

About 10.45pm (Friday February 19), NSW Police officers received information that an alleged

stolen Hyundai Santa Fe was travelling south of the Pacific Motorway towards the QLD/NSW

border.

Police will allege the vehicle was seen entering NSW at a speed of 165 km/h in a 100 km/h zone and officers

attached to Byron Bay Traffic and Highway Patrol initiated a pursuit.

Road spikes were successfully deployed at Tweed Heads and the pursuit continued around

Tweed Heads South and into Banora Point where the Hyundai stopped in Kintyre Crescent.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was arrested. Two male passengers, both aged 27, were also

arrested with the assistance of QLD PolAir after attempting to flee into nearby homes.

The men were all taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The driver was charged with police pursuit - not stopping - driving dangerously, learner exceeding speed by more than 45 km/h, receiving property stolen outside NSW, using motor vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed, goods suspected of being stolen in/on premises (m/v), Learner not accompanied, and learner driver not displaying "L" plates as prescribed.

The Brisbane man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court Monday

February 22.

The passengers were both issued court attendance notices for the offence of being carried in

conveyance taken without consent of owner. They are expected to appear at Tweed Heads

Local Court on Monday March 15.

Lismore Northern Star

