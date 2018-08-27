Road upgrades at Stotts Creek set to save lives

DRIVERS will be able to drive safer along the Pacific Motorway at Stotts Creek, following a commitment by the New South Wales Government to improve road safety.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the Tweed will benefit from $100,000 in funding from the Saving Lives on Country Roads Program with works at Stotts Creek to begin this financial year, including the installation of audio-tactile line marking.

"Country people make up a third of the NSW population, but last year fatalities on country roads made up nearly 70 per cent of the road toll,” Mr Provest said.

"The shocking truth is that you are four times more likely to be killed on roads in the country compared to people who live in the city.

"The Saving Lives on Country Roads Program aims to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads by addressing high risk curves and installing safety features to prevent driver fatigue and lane departure crashes.”

The NSW Government announced last week $50 million has been allocated across the state in round one to deliver 98 priority road safety projects.

NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said the projects in Tweed form part of $640 million to deliver safety upgrades on country roads, part of a record $1.9 billion investment to improve road safety in NSW.

"Development of projects will get under way in Tweed from next month, with Roads, Maritime and Services and local councils starting to work on or completing these important upgrades this financial year.”

A second round of infrastructure upgrades will take place next financial year.