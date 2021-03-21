Roads and services impacted across the Northern Rivers
Heavy rain is impacting roads and services across the Northern Rivers today.
In Ballina, the council advises there are limited services at Ballina Waste Management Centre (WMC) due to heavy rainfall.
The Ballina Shire Council asks people to delay visiting the WMC today, Sunday March 21.
The Ballina Byron Gateway Airport is open. Please contact airlines for flight information. Flights may be delayed to due weather impacts at other airports.
IMPACTED ROADS
With this morning’s heavy rainfall there is water over some urban roads:
- River Street near Bunnings
- Horizon Drive, West Ballina
- Westland Drive, West Ballina.
Currently the following rural roads are impacted, please proceed with CAUTION:
- Boundary Road at Marom Creek
- Dalwood Road @ Gum Creek Weir
- Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways
- Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek
- Watsons Lane @ Emigrant Creek
We encourage you to stay safe and drive to the conditions. Please stay at home if you can. But if you must venture out – DO NOT drive or walk through flood waters.
The council said: “Our crew are regularly checking roads across our shire and signposting flooded roads. Not all urban roads can be signposted – so be aware of changing conditions in your local area”.
For emergency help in floods and storms call the SES on 132 500.
For up to date road closures and cautions across the Northern Rivers visit MyRoadInfo.com.au