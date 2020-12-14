ROADS CLOSED: Full list of flooded roads in our region
Here's a list of roads closed across the Northern Rivers as of 5.30am, Monday, December 14.
For more information visit myroadinfo.com.au
BYRON SHIRE COUNCIL:
Upper Main Arm Road Byron Shire Council
BALLINA SHIRE COUNCIL:
Friday Hut Road @ Kirklands Crossing Ballina Shire Council
Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek Ballina Shire Council Closed
Pearces Creek Hall Road @ Pearces Creek Ballina Shire Council
KYOGLE COUNCIL:
Baileys Bridge Road Kyogle Council Closed
Dyraaba Road Kyogle Council Closed
Ferndale Road Kyogle Council Closed
Iron Pot Creek Road Kyogle Council Closed
Old Tweed Road Kyogle Council Closed
Tims Lane Kyogle Council Closed
LISMORE CITY COUNCIL:
Closed Minyon Falls Road, Repentance Creek Lismore City Council Closed
Town Bridge, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon Lismore City Council Closed
RICHMOND VALLEY COUNCIL:
Bora Codrington Road Richmond Valley Council Closed
Coraki Ellangowan Road, Coraki Richmond Valley Council Closed
TWEED SHIRE COUNCIL:
Chillcotts Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Dorothy St Tweed Shire Council Closed
Dulguigan Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Hogans Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Letitia Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
North Arm Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Numinbah Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Pottsville Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Stokers Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Tweed Valley Way Tweed Shire Council Closed
Urliup Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Wooyung Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Never drive, walk or ride through a flooded road.
If you are trapped by flash floodwater in a vehicle, you need to decide on the safest action for yourself in that situation. This could be to remain in the vehicle, leave the vehicle and seek higher ground or to climb on top of the vehicle. No one action is a guarantee that you will survive. Call '000' (triple zero). This is a life-threatening situation.