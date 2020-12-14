ROADS CLOSED: Full list of flooded roads in our region

Here's a list of roads closed across the Northern Rivers as of 5.30am, Monday, December 14.

For more information visit myroadinfo.com.au

BYRON SHIRE COUNCIL:

Upper Main Arm Road Byron Shire Council

BALLINA SHIRE COUNCIL:

Friday Hut Road @ Kirklands Crossing Ballina Shire Council

Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek Ballina Shire Council Closed

Pearces Creek Hall Road @ Pearces Creek Ballina Shire Council

KYOGLE COUNCIL:

Baileys Bridge Road Kyogle Council Closed

Dyraaba Road Kyogle Council Closed

Ferndale Road Kyogle Council Closed

Iron Pot Creek Road Kyogle Council Closed

Old Tweed Road Kyogle Council Closed

Tims Lane Kyogle Council Closed

LISMORE CITY COUNCIL:

Closed Minyon Falls Road, Repentance Creek Lismore City Council Closed

Town Bridge, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon Lismore City Council Closed

RICHMOND VALLEY COUNCIL:

Bora Codrington Road Richmond Valley Council Closed

Coraki Ellangowan Road, Coraki Richmond Valley Council Closed

TWEED SHIRE COUNCIL:

Chillcotts Road Tweed Shire Council Closed

Dorothy St Tweed Shire Council Closed

Dulguigan Road Tweed Shire Council Closed

Hogans Road Tweed Shire Council Closed

Letitia Road Tweed Shire Council Closed

North Arm Road Tweed Shire Council Closed

Numinbah Road Tweed Shire Council Closed

Pottsville Road Tweed Shire Council Closed

Stokers Road Tweed Shire Council Closed

Tweed Valley Way Tweed Shire Council Closed

Urliup Road Tweed Shire Council Closed

Wooyung Road Tweed Shire Council Closed

Never drive, walk or ride through a flooded road.

If you are trapped by flash floodwater in a vehicle, you need to decide on the safest action for yourself in that situation. This could be to remain in the vehicle, leave the vehicle and seek higher ground or to climb on top of the vehicle. No one action is a guarantee that you will survive. Call '000' (triple zero). This is a life-threatening situation.