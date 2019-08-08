Roads closures in Tweed this weekend

ROAD CLOSURES: Many roads in the Tweed will be affected by this weekend's Tour de Tweed.

The annual Tour de Tweed bike race is on again this weekend, with hundreds of riders beginning the three-day event on Friday.

There will be changed traffic conditions on Tweed roads, with several roads being patrolled by police tomorrow and Saturday, with full closures in Murwillumbah on Sunday.

Here are the roads which will be affected this weekend:

Friday, August 9, 7am-5pm, Tyalgum to Stokers

Carraboi Tce

Coolman St

Wollumbin St

Coodgie St

Tyalgum Rd

Kyogle Rd

Bakers Rd

Cudrigan St

Coolman Ln

Smiths Creek Rd

Stokers Rd.

Saturday, August 10, 7am-5pm, Madura Tea Estate

Clothiers Creek Rd

Farrants Rd

Eviron Rd

Tweed Valley Way

Quarry Rd

Reserve Creek Rd

Round Mountain Rd

Watty Bishop Rd.

Roads closed

Sunday, August 11, 7am-12.30pm, Murwillumbah

Wharf St

Racecourse Rd

Tumbulgum Rd

Sunday 11 August, 10am-3.30pm, Murwillumbah

Lundberg Dr

Honeyeater Cct

Kite Cr

For all traffic enquiries please visit www.tourdetweed.org.