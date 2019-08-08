Roads closures in Tweed this weekend
The annual Tour de Tweed bike race is on again this weekend, with hundreds of riders beginning the three-day event on Friday.
There will be changed traffic conditions on Tweed roads, with several roads being patrolled by police tomorrow and Saturday, with full closures in Murwillumbah on Sunday.
Here are the roads which will be affected this weekend:
Friday, August 9, 7am-5pm, Tyalgum to Stokers
Carraboi Tce
Coolman St
Wollumbin St
Coodgie St
Tyalgum Rd
Kyogle Rd
Bakers Rd
Cudrigan St
Coolman Ln
Smiths Creek Rd
Stokers Rd.
Saturday, August 10, 7am-5pm, Madura Tea Estate
Clothiers Creek Rd
Farrants Rd
Eviron Rd
Tweed Valley Way
Quarry Rd
Reserve Creek Rd
Round Mountain Rd
Watty Bishop Rd.
Roads closed
Sunday, August 11, 7am-12.30pm, Murwillumbah
Wharf St
Racecourse Rd
Tumbulgum Rd
Sunday 11 August, 10am-3.30pm, Murwillumbah
Lundberg Dr
Honeyeater Cct
Kite Cr
For all traffic enquiries please visit www.tourdetweed.org.