Roads update: what remains closed

A number of roads have been open after water has receeded or landslips have been cleared.

Crews from different council areas have inspected the network and provided an update on water over the roads.

The sun may be out but some roads are still closed due to flooding or other reasons.

Others may be closed during the day. The information will be updated at MyRoadInfo.com.au.

Ballina Shire Council

Closed

1. Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek Due to Flooding

Caution

1. Boundary Road at Marom Creek (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

2. Burns Point Ferry Road (from Kalinga Street to Ferry) (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution. High tides and rainfall causing flooding.

3. Dalwood Road at Gum Creek Weir (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with caution

4. Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

5. Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

6. Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

7. Lindendale Road at Marom Creek (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

8. Marom Creek Road at Gum Creek (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

9. Marom Creek Road at Yellow Creek (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

10. Old Bangalow Road at Emigrant Creek (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

11. Pearces Creek Bridge at Eltham Road, Pearces Creek (Caution) CAUTION - LOAD LIMITS APPLY A reduced load limit has been introduced for Pearces Creek Bridge on Eltham Road, Pearces Creek. From 6 July the new load limits are: Single axle - 3.5 tonnes Tandem axle - 4.0 tonnes Tri axle - 4.5 tonnes

12. Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

13. Tamarind Drive between Deadmans Creek Road and Cumbalum interchange (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution. High tides and rainfall causing flooding.

14. Watson's Lane @ Emigrant Creek (Caution) WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

Tenterfield Shire Council

Closed

1. Mole River Rd (Closed) Mole River Road Bridge over Mole River (Closed)

Emergency bridge works. The bridge will be closed to ALL vehicles from Wednesday 27th January 2021. Motorists to obey warning signage.

Mole River Rd (Roadworks)

Road grading works commencing weather permitting. Signage in place. Motorists to proceed with caution.

2. Silent Grove Rd (Closed)

Local Traffic only. Exercise caution. Dangerous road conditions scours & washouts due to heavy rainfall.

Caution

1. Beaury Creek Rd (Caution) Bridge 51542 over Beaury Creek (Caution)

GMV Load Limit of 30 Tonnes & speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

2. Black Swamp Rd (Caution) Bridge over Cataract River (Caution)

GMV Load Limit of 10 Tonnes (Axle Load Limit 5 Tonne) & speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

3. Bruxner Way (Bridge over black creek) (Caution) Bruxner Way (Mingoola to Beardy River section closed impassable bridge over Black Creek). (Closed)

Bruxner Way (Mingoola to Beardy River section closed impassable bridge over Black Creek). Bridge over Mole River, Beardy River closed due to floodwaters, possible debris & damage. Seek alternate route.

Bruxner Way Bridge over Mole River (Closed)

CLOSED due to floodwaters, debris and possible damage.

Bruxner Way bridge over Mole River (Closed)

Bridge closed due to flood waters. Do not enter. If it's flooded, forget it.

Bruxner Way Bridge over Black Creek (Caution)

Bridge damaged. Detour side track in place.

4. Leech's Gully Rd (Caution) Bridge over Washpool Creek (Caution)

GMV Load Limit of 16 Tonnes (Axle Load Limit 5 Tonne) & speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

5. McLeods Creek Rd (Caution) Bridge over McLeods Creek (Caution)

GMV Load Limit of 5 Tonnes GVM & speed restriction signage in place. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

6. Mount Lindesay Road (Caution) Boonoo Boonoo Bridge (Caution)

Width limit of 3m & speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this width should seek alternate route.

Legume to Woodenbong Road Upgrade (Roadworks)

Major road upgrade. Motorists may experience short term delays. Signage in place. Obey onsite traffic controllers.

7. Mt Speribo Rd (Caution) Bridge over railway on Mt Speribo Road (Caution)

Bridge is load limited to 25 Tonne GVM. If vehicle exceeds weight limit please seek alternate route.

8. Paddys Flat Road (Caution) Bridge No 67161 over Unnamed Creek (Caution)

GMV Load Limit of 14 Tonnes (Axle Load Limit 6 Tonne) & speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

Bridge over Kangaroo Creek (Caution)

GMV Load Limit of 10 Tonnes (Axle Load Limit 5 Tonne) & speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

Bridge over unnamed creek (Caution)

Temporary Bridge in place. 3 meter width restriction applies. Proceed with caution.

9. Plains Station Road (Caution) Frazers Cutting (Caution)

Exercise extreme caution. Possible land slips and rain damaged pavement.

Kyogle Council

Closed

1. Hootons Road (Closed) Culvert approx. 5.3km from Clarence Way (Closed) CLOSED - collapsed 4m diameter culvert approximately 5.3km from Clarence Way - no through access - please use Tabulam Road - closed until further notice

2. Iron Pot Creek Road (Closed) Montgomerys Bridge (Closed)

CLOSED TO ALL VEHICLES - remains open to pedestrian traffic - detour via Ghinni Ghi Road and Logans Bridge Road

R.F. O'Reilly Bridge (Caution)

20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 11.45km from Ettrick Road

Timber Bridge 11.7m Long (Caution)

10 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 17.59km from Ettrick Road

3. Joes Box Road (Closed) CLOSED - culvert collapsed past last driveway - all properties still have access - no access through to forest

4. Old Tweed Road (Closed) Bridge closed. No through access to National Park

Caution

1. Bingeebeebra Creek Road (Caution) Adams No. 1 Bridge (Caution) 20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 4.29km from Bruxner Highway

2. Capeen Creek Road (Caution) Capeen Creek No. 1 Bridge (Caution) 5 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 4.25km from Duck Creek Road

Capeen Creek No. 2 Bridge (Caution)

5 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 4.4km from Duck Creek Road

Capeen Mill Bridge (Caution)

20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 100m from Duck Creek Road

3. Collins Creek Road (Caution) Railway overbridge (Caution)

Load limits in place on railway overbridge - 8 tonne rigid, 33 tonne semirigid

4. Duck Creek Road (Caution) Curtis Dip Bridge (Caution) Curtis Dip Bridge - 20 tonne load limit

5. Edenville Road (Caution) Cedar Point Bridge (Caution) 20t load limit on Cedar Point Bridge

6. Fawcetts Plain Road (Caution) Scarrabelotti's (Caution) CAUTION - road often underwater in heavy rainfall events - drive with care and be alert for changed road conditions

Doggies Waterhole (Open) OPEN - Water has subsided. Road now open. Please drive with care and be alert for possible changes to road conditions such as damage to road surface and debris on road.

Intersection with Kyogle Road (Open)

OPEN - water has receded - Please proceed with caution and be alert for changed road conditions

7. Ghinni Ghi Road (Caution) Culvert installation (Closed) New culvert being installed at Ghinni Ghi Rd 7km from Iron Pot Creek Rd between 8:30am and 3pm, Thursday, December 10

Peter Fin Bridge (Caution) - 25 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 1.07km from Iron Pot Creek Road

8. Gooleys Road (Caution) Gooleys Bridge (Caution) 30 tonne load limit in place on Gooleys Bridge

9. Hayes Road (Caution) Timber bridge (Caution) OPEN WITH CAUTION - bridge approaches have sustained damage

10. Larsson Road (Caution) Timber Bridge 9.1m Long (Caution) 5 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 6.3km from Tunglebung Creek Road

11. Old Cob O Corn (Caution) Old Cob O Corn Bridge (Caution) 20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - Approximately 1.95km from Ettrick Road

12. Old Lawrence Road (Caution) Old Lawrence No. 1 Bridge (Caution) 5 tonne load limit in place on bridge approx. 3.6km from Clarence Way

13. Phelps Road (Caution) Crane Bridge (Caution) 20 tonne load limit on Crane Bridge (approx. 300m from Killaloe Road)

14. Ryans Creek Road (Caution) Cooks Bridge - Ryans Creek Road (Closed) BRIDGE CLOSED - bridge 3.4km from Bingeebeebra Road Ryans Creek Road No. 3 Bridge (Caution)

5 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - Approximately 2.68km from Bingeebeebra Road

15. Sandy Creek Road (Caution) Sandy Creek Road Bridge (Caution) Bridge closed approx. 2.4km from Clarence Way - fair weather sidetrack in place

16. Saunders Road (Caution) Saunders Bridge (Caution) 25 tonne load limit in place on Saunders Bridge, approximately 400m from intersection with Sextonville Road

17. Slaters Road (Caution)

Slaters Road Bridge (Caution)

20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - Approximately 150m from Afterlee Road

18. Tunglebung Creek Road (Caution)

Maslens No. 2 Bridge (Caution)

15 tonne load limit on Maslens No. 2 Bridge (approx. 9.5km from Clarence Way)

Secombes Bridge No. 2 (Caution)

20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT - Secombes Bridge No. 2, approximately 6.4km from the intersection with Clarence Way

Armstrongs Bridge (Open) OPEN - bridge works complete

19. Wyndham Road (Caution) Bridge (Caution) 7 tonne load limit on bridge approx. 160m from intersection with Eden Creek Road

Wyndham Creek Bridge (Caution)

10 tonne load limit - bridge 3.4km from intersection with Eden Creek Road

20. Yabbra Road (Caution) Haystack Creek Bridge (Caution) Haystack Creek Bridge (approx. 7.3km from Clarence Way) closed but sidetrack in place - construction of a new bridge will be completed in the 2020/21 financial year. 2 TONNE LOAD LIMIT.

Lismore City Council

Closed

1. Minyon Falls Road, Repentance Creek (Closed) Minyon Falls will be closed from 1 March to end June 2021. Rummery Park campground will remain open, via Nightcap Range.

2. Oakey Creek Road, Georgica (Closed) Road closed to through traffic. Road slip approx. 300m east of the McLennan Road Intersection.

3. Rock Valley Road, Jiggi (Roadworks) (Closed) Roadworks are expected to begin in late February and take eight weeks to complete, Please follow detours around the site via Rosehill Road, Nimbin Road, Jiggi Road and Boggumbil Road.

4. Town Bridge, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon (Closed) Bridge closed - please use sidetrack.

Caution

1. Blue Knob Road (Caution) Damaged pavement. Thank you for your patience.

2. Nimbin Road (Caution) Sibley Street, Nimbin (Closed) Road Closed due to FLOOD WATERS.

Nimbin Road, south of Shipway Road (Caution)

Traffic control under traffic lights reduce to single lane (closing north bound lane).

Cowlong Road (Between Palmers Road and McLeans Ridges Road) (Roadworks) Roadworks commencing early February 2021 for approximately six months weather conditions permitting. Please allow extra travelling due to delays during roadworks.

3. Town Bridge Side Track, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon (Caution)

Town Bridge Side Track.

4. Wyrallah Road (RR742) (Caution) Wyrallah Village (Caution) Road pavement damaged.

Richmond Valley Council

Closed

1. Avenue Road Myrtle Creek (Closed) Avenue Road (Closed) ROAD CLOSED - Various Locations - WATER OVER ROAD - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

Avenue Road (Roadworks)

RURAL GRADING & ROADSIDE DRAIN CLEANING - Whole Road - Road Works Signage in place DRIVE SLOWLY - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021

2. Bora Codrington Road (Closed) Bora Codrington Road (Closed) BRIDGE BURNT OUT - ROAD CLOSED - Myall Creek Road to Springville Road - Bridge Replacement/Road Works Expected to Commence June 2021.

3. Broadheads Road (Closed) Broadheads Road (Closed) ROAD CLOSED - WATER OVER ROAD - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

4. Bungawalbin Whiporie Road (Closed) Bungawalbyn Whiporie Road (Closed) ROAD CLOSED - 9km in from Summerland Way - WATER OVER ROAD - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

5. Busbys Flat Road (Closed) Busbys Flat Road (Closed) ROAD CLOSED - BUSBYS FLAT ROAD, PIKAPENE - WATER OVER ROAD - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

6. Coraki Ellangowan Road, Coraki (Closed) Sandy Creek Bridge, West Coraki (Closed)

BRIDGE CLOSED - DAMAGED - 500m East of Springville Road - Sandy Creek Bridge - Replacement Bridge is Expected to Commence approx June 2021

7. Ellangowan Road (Closed) Ellangowan Road (Closed) ROAD CLOSED - Various Locations - WATER OVER ROAD - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

8. Elliots Road (Closed) Elliotts Road (Closed) ROAD CLOSED - Elliotts Road - WATER OVER ROAD - Various Locations (2 Mile Creek Bridge, 6 Mile Creek Bridge, Myall Creek Bridge and other various locations) - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

Elliots Road *Unnamed Bridge* (Caution)

BRIDGE DAMAGED 2 TONNE LOAD LIMIT - LIGHT VEHICLES ONLY - 11.5km off Summerland Way (4.0km of Bungawalbin Whiporie Rd) - INDEFINITELY

9. Foot Bridge, Casino * (Closed) BRIDGE CLOSED DUE TO VANDALISM - OPEN DATE UNKNOWN

10. Hickey Street (Closed) PAVEMENT REHABILITATION - Hickey Street - Road Works Signage in place ROAD CLOSED - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021

11. Johnsons Road (Closed) ROAD CLOSED - Johnsons Road - WATER OVER ROAD - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

12. McMullens Bridge Road (Closed) ROAD CLOSED - McMullens Bridge Road - WATER OVER ROAD - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

13. Mount Marsh Road (Closed) Mount Marsh Road (Closed)

BRIDGE BURNT OUT - BRIDGE CLOSED - Side Track for Light Vehicles Only. Replacement works commencing approx. June 2021

Mount Marsh Road (Open)

OPEN - Water has subsided. Road now open. Please drive with care and be alert for possible changes to road conditions such as damage to road surface and debris on road.

14. Myall Creek Road (Closed)

ROAD CLOSED - Various Locations - WATER OVER ROAD - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

15. Naughtons Gap Road (Closed)

Naughtons Gap Road (Closed)

ROAD CLOSED - Between Stones Road and Rambaldinis Road - ROAD IN VULNERABLE CONDITION - DO NOT PROCEED - Closed for an unknown period

16. Neileys Lagood Road, Bungawalbin (Closed)

ROAD CLOSED - Various Locations - WATER OVER ROAD - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

17. Old Tenterfield Road (Closed)

Old Tenterfield Road (Closed)

ROAD CLOSED - VARIOUS LOCATIONS - WATER THAT WAS OVER ROAD IS NOW RISING - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

18. Queensland Road (Stock Route) (Closed)

ROAD CLOSED - DUE TO DAMAGES

19. Rappville Road (Closed)

ROAD CLOSED - Various Locations - WATER OVER ROAD - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

20. Stapleton Avenue (Closed)

PIPE RENEWAL - Cnr of Stapleton Ave and Diary Street - ROAD CLOSED - Road Works Signage in place - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021

21. Tomki Tatham Road (Closed)

ROAD CLOSED - WATER OVER BRIDGE - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

22. Wagner Street (Closed)

PIPE REPLACEMENT FOOTPATH - Wagner Street - Road Works Signage in place SHOULDER CLOSED/ROAD CLOSED - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021

23. Wyan Creek Road (Closed)

ROAD CLOSED - 2km West of Rappville - WATER OVER ROAD - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

Caution

1. Brookers Road (Caution)

Brookers Road (Caution)

ROAD OPEN - PROCEED WITH CAUTION

2. Bungabee Road (Caution)

Bungabee Road (Caution)

BRIDGE DAMAGED 2 TONNE LOAD LIMIT - LIGHT VEHICLES ONLY - 500m North of Lismore Kyogle Road - INDEFINITELY

3. Casino Coraki Road (Caution)

Casino Coraki Road (Double Bridges Tatham) (Caution)

OPEN - SPEED HAS BEEN REDUCED TO 60KM/H INDEFINITELY

Casino Coraki Road (Redhill) (Roadworks)

PAVEMENT REHABILITATION - Between Tatham Bridge and Willox Bridge - ONE LANE CLOSED - Road Works Signage in place 40 km/h with Traffic Controllers - Tuesday 6 April to Friday 9 April 2021

4. Reynolds Road, North Casino (Caution)

OPEN - Water has subsided. Road now open. Please drive with care and be alert for possible changes to road conditions such as damage to road surface and debris on road.

Tweed Shire Council

Closed

1. Letitia Road (Closed) Road closed due to COVID19 restrictions until 22 February 2021. For more information refer to Council meeting of 19 November 2020 on Council's website.

2. Round Mountain Rd (Closed) Road flooded

3. Rowlands Creek Road (Closed) Road flooded

4. Urliup Road (Closed) Water over causeway

5. Wooyung Road (Closed) Water over road

Caution

1. Boyds Bay Bridge - Tweed Heads (Caution)

Intermittent closures of northbound Kennedy Dr exit lane by Transport for NSW for bridge pile remediation works. Lane will be closed for between 4 & 6 hours per day, one to two days a week until end of year

2. Clothiers Creek Road east of M1 - Watty Bishop Rd (Caution)

Part water over the road

3. Cudgen Rd - Tweed Valley Hospital Project (Caution)

Expect delays and follow traffic controls From 6 April underground power supply installation (approx 6 months) from existing substation on Cudgen Rd within the hospital site.

4. Dungay Creek Road (Caution)

Flood damaged causeways

5. Glengarrie Road (Caution)

Storm damaged pavement and bitumen surface on sharp bend. Use caution

6. Hogans Road (Caution)

Causeway damaged due to flooding

7. Howards Road (Caution)

Flood damage to causeways. Use caution, May not be passable for 2WD vehicles.

8. Kyogle Road at Kunghur (Caution)

Road damaged by flood water use caution TSC staff on site doing repairs

9. Piggabeen Road (Caution)

Water over road, one lane open

10. Tom Merchant Drive -Pottsville (Caution)

Road flooded, one lane only

11. Tweed Valley Way - North Bound at Cudgen Road (Caution)

Water over one north bound lane

12. Tweed Valley Way southbound at M1 interchange (Oakes Ave) (Caution)

Water over one south bound lane

13. Urliup Road (Caution)

Landslip near No. 913, road open to through traffic with caution.

Roadworks

1. Numinbah Road (Roadworks)

Roadwork's in progress from the Queensland border to 600m South into New South Wales, Traffic control in place during work hours, Please use caution

Note: Hogans Road was open after the landslip was cleared.