Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Roberts trains with the Rabbitohs' rehab squad at Redfern Oval on Tuesday. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP
James Roberts trains with the Rabbitohs' rehab squad at Redfern Oval on Tuesday. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP
Rugby League

Jimmy Roberts fails to train with South Sydney

by James Hooper, Fox Sports
24th Sep 2019 2:21 PM | Updated: 2:23 PM

JAMES "The Jet" Roberts failed to train with the Rabbitohs' main playing squad on Tuesday, which could lead coach Wayne Bennett to reshuffle his backline.

Roberts suffered a thumb injury during the Rabbitohs' win over Manly last Friday.

At training at Redfern on Tuesday morning, Roberts was running with the rehab squad.

Dane Gagai shifted to right centre and Campbell Graham lined up at left centre.

In a new-look right edge, backrower Ethan Lowe, Gagai and Corey Allan were working with halfback Adam Reynolds.

On the left side for South Sydney, Graham and Alex Johnston formed a slightly altered pairing.

Significantly, Souths captain Sam Burgess was training more in the middle than on the right edge.

Young gun lock Cameron Murray was also in the Bunnies' rehab group and did not take part in the rest of the side's contact session.

But the NSW State of Origin player is expected to take his place in the South Sydney side against the Raiders in Friday's preliminary final.

More Stories

Show More
adam reynolds alex johnston cameron murray campbell graham corey allan dane gagai ethan lowe james roberts sam burgess south sydney rabbitohs wayne bennett
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    TWEED DROUGHT: We are drier than Casino

    premium_icon TWEED DROUGHT: We are drier than Casino

    News Rural fire fighters in the Tweed are bracing for a busy summer, with Murwillumbah currently in the grip of a water crisis described as extreme

    Do we go artificial or stick to the real thing?

    premium_icon Do we go artificial or stick to the real thing?

    Surfing Building a mechanical wave for the Olympic program of events in terms of scheduling...

    BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

    premium_icon BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

    Crime Police fined 80 cyclists over weekend for not wearing helmet

    Feros takes major technology award

    premium_icon Feros takes major technology award

    News Feros Care received the Excellence in Ageing Services Award last week by the Global...