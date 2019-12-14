Menu
Greg Andrew will be bringing the music and stage presence of Elton John to life with his free show at Seagulls on Saturday night. Picture: Supplied.
Entertainment

Rocket man fires up at Seagulls

bob anthony
14th Dec 2019 5:00 AM

IF you are fan of Elton John, then you had better fire up your jets and head to Seagulls at West Tweed this Saturday for the free Elton John Experience.

The tribute to one of the world’s greatest showman will feature the talents of internationally acclaimed Greg Andrew who will be performing all the Rocket Man’s greatest hits including Candle of the Wind, Bennie and the Jets, Rocket Man, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Crocodile Rock and many more.

Having performed in 30 countries around the world, Greg not only sounds like Elton but with a range of costumes to suit, he looks like the man himself.

Backed by a seven piece band, this is a sight and sound spectacular which is too good to miss.

The Elton John Experience at Seagulls starts at 8.30pm (NSW).

For more information, visit seagullsclub.com.au or their Facebook page, facebook.com/SeagullsClub.

Tweed Daily News

