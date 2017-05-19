Rocking out for Tweed's flood recovery

A HELPING HAND: The Round Mountain Girls will donate their time to flood recovery at Condong on Sunday.

PLUGGING in for those affected by Tweed's worst flooding on record will see musicians hit the stage at Condong this weekend.

Rock 'n' Recovery - Sunday Session will see local bands throw their support behind the Tweed Mayor's Flood Appeal, with proceeds going towards providing residents and businesses with financial assistance.

"So many of our community are still in limbo and dealing with red tape at the moment,” an event spokesman said.

"The Mayor's Flood Appeal is trying to make it easy to access some financial support, so what better cause to donate to?”

Six local bands plus special guests will donate their time to what promises to be an exciting line up of live rock and roll, with Kings of the Sun, Living in the 70s, Round Mountain Girls, JB & the Safewords, Here Be Monsters and the Meerdogs all performing.

There'll be a jumping castle, inflatable soccer pitch and face painting for kids and Channel 9 fishing guru Andy Phipps will be the day's host, and will also perform with his duo, DNA.

Condong Bowls Club will host the event and provide a lunch and dinner menu at members' prices.

"The club was hit really hard with the flood and lost a great deal of their fittings, furnishings and trade,” the spokesman said.

"The event is also for them as they have been supporters of live music and community events for a long time. Food and drink sales will do a great deal to ensure they can continue to be a great club for our community.”

Raffle prizes include a fishing charter tour and fishing gear packs from Phippsy's Smooth Water Charters, accommodation packages, a Fender mandolin, a seafood cooking class and dinner from a renowned chef, with more to be announced.

Lions Club Murwillumbah will also provide a sausage sizzle. Follow Rock 'n' Recovery - Sunday Session on Facebook for information.

ROCK 'N' RECOVERY

When: 1-9pm, Sunday, May 21

Where: Condong Bowls Club