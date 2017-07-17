Rogers strips back sound for new album

HEEDING THE CALL: Matty Rogers will unplug to record acoustic versions of his songs for a new album.

WHILE the last 12 months have signalled the biggest year in his career to date, Tweed musician Matty Rogers shows no signs of slowing down yet.

Back in the studio, the self-managed, independent artist is working on a new album, as a follow-up to successful EP Walk on the Water and first album Soul Fire.

In contrast to his first two releases, Rogers will be stripping his sound back to basics in a more acoustic affair. While loaded with new material, the yet unnamed album will also include unplugged versions of Rogers' previous favourites.

Rogers said the idea for an entirely acoustic album came from fans wanting the Burringbar-based singer to mirror his live performances.

"At this point in my career, it feels really right to show my music in a stripped-back way,” Rogers said.

"I think fans that have seen me play live all these years will really dig hearing my tunes in this way.”

From the dusty streets of Darwin, Rogers has been honing his craft throughout Australia for the past 12 years.

Playing in bakeries and pizzerias, Rogers has continued his artistic growth while moonlighting as a deckhand, a tiler and teaching music in Aboriginal communities before setting up in Burringbar.

With his unique blend of blues, folk and rock filtered through a raspy, powerful voice reminiscent of a young Joe Cocker, the foot-stomping banjo player has been a mainstay of venues both locally and on the Gold Coast.

Along with his biggest supporter, partner Seda Rose, Rogers welcomed baby Riley to the family in the last 12 months, but has continued his relentless touring and performing schedule.

Winner of both song of the year and best male vocal at the 2016 North Coast Entertainment Industry Association (NCEIA) Dolphin Awards, Rogers' reputation continues to grow on the back of a performance at Falls Festival 2016 and Bluesfest in April.

Rogers gained his Falls slot after winning Falls Foster a Band initiative, after fans voted him the best up-and-coming Northern Rivers act.

Close to 2000 people voted via the Falls website, with Rogers edging out three other finalists to claim the coveted slot.

After gaining national and international airplay with Walk on the Water, Rogers said he was looking forward to stripping back his sound to his acoustic roots for fans.

"It's a big gift to my fans, this one,” Rogers said.

The new album is due out in early spring.

Matty Rogers

What: New Album

When: Spring 2017

Details: www.matty-rogers.com