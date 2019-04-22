Role models you can go to for support

NEW PROGRAM: Bree Edwards, Julez Vincent Amala Aldridge and Emma Farrell are excited about the new youth program.

NEW PROGRAM: Bree Edwards, Julez Vincent Amala Aldridge and Emma Farrell are excited about the new youth program. Joise Thacher Photography

YOUNG WOMEN in the Tweed will have a new place to learn how to thrive in the 21st century.

The Cabarita Youth Service will launch it's new program, Girl's Space, a nine-week after-school session aimed at helping young women with body image, financial well-being and education about drugs and alcohol.

The program is being funded by British television channel ITV, who had a worldwide call out for local organisations to apply for the station to fund their program ideas.

Secretary of the Cabarita Youth Service, Julez Vincent, said her group were excited to help young women in the region grow in confidence.

"(We) found that there where currently no programs for young women run outside of the school environment,” she said.

"We also wanted a program that would link the young women with older women in the community.

"Many young women do not have strong female role models in their lives to assist with the transition to womanhood.

"There are so many negative and harmful models of what it to be a woman in the social media arena that young women struggle to form a positive identity.”

The programs will have guest facilitators and will also incorporate fun activities including drama classes.

Sessions will be held at the Cabarita Beach Sports Club from 4pm to 5.45pm.

The first session will be held on Thursday, May 9.

For more information about the program, email secretary@cabaritayouthservice.org.