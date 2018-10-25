Roll up to enjoy the country fun at the Murwillumbah Show

WINNER: Last year's junior showgirl, Ellie Jackson. The Showgirl entrants are gearing up for another great year at the Murwillumbah Show.

WINNER: Last year's junior showgirl, Ellie Jackson. The Showgirl entrants are gearing up for another great year at the Murwillumbah Show. Liana Turner

THE Murwillumbah Show is back for its 118th event and organisers are promising a bigger and better event than ever.

The annual show returns on the first weekend of November and will showcase some of the exciting aspects a country show has to offer, including the rodeo, art show, show jumping and carnival rides.

Show Secretary Tina Giacalone said families could expect the usual fun and frivolity but there would be some extra surprises.

"The always popular rodeo returns with a bigger and better program and fantastic prize money,” Ms Giacalone said.

"We have a great line-up of Showgirl entrants this year including a Junior Showgirl entrant and they have been enjoying outings, make-up and grooming classes and are hosting the Charity Dinner for Rural Aid on October 27.

"Many favourites are returning this year, including milking of cows, sheep shearing, damper and billy tea. There's also the full ring programs for wood-chopping, horses, cattle, sheep, dogs and poultry, Friday and Saturday Trots and, of course, the amazing fireworks display on Saturday night.

"Aussie Auto FMX motorbike daredevils will thrill the crowds again and this year we have three riders.

"Our new attractions include the Dunk Tank, where 100 per cent of funds raised will be returned to local schools, organisations or charities who will have their staff on the dunk platform to raise money.

"We urge the crowd to get behind their efforts and have some fun both days.

"This year we also have a sweet-potato throwing competition on Saturday at 3.30pm.”

When: Friday, November 2 and Saturday, November 3

Where: Murwillumbah Showgrounds

Cost: Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 5-12, children under five enter free. Two-day passes also available.

Info: Visit www.murwillumbahshow.com. au or email: secretary@murwillumbahshowground.com or call 02 6672 5507 or 0427 725 507.