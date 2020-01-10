Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Batches of an Uncle Toby's product have been recalled after Nestle reported there may be small metal fragments in the popular children's snack.
Batches of an Uncle Toby's product have been recalled after Nestle reported there may be small metal fragments in the popular children's snack.
Breaking

Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

10th Jan 2020 8:24 PM

Nestle Australia has issued an immediate recall for its Uncle Toby's Roll-Ups over fears the sticky lunchbox treat may contain fragments of metal.

The recall applies to four Roll-Ups flavours including Passionfruit, Rainbow Berry, Rainbow Fruit Salad and Funprints Strawberry.

Nestle's General Manager of Snacks, Susan Catania, says the potentially contaminated batches have been sold in major supermarkets and retailers around Australia since early December.

"If you have purchased any of these products, please do not consume it, but return it to the place of purchase for a full refund," Ms Catania said.

The affected Roll-Ups have an expiry date between June 29 and July 14, 2020.

The recall was triggered when a Nestle supplier reported equipment failure may have led to small metal fragments in Roll-Ups ingredients, the food giant said.

Ms Catania confirmed it has received no complaints about metal in the snacks.

Anyone who is concerned about their health should seek medical advice, Nestle said.

editors picks food recall nestle roll-ups uncle tobys

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Golden guitar winner's show celebrates Aussie spirit

        premium_icon Golden guitar winner's show celebrates Aussie spirit

        News With his horse, dog and country music shows, Tom Curtain celebrates the resilience of rural communities

        BUSHFIRE CRISIS: Our heroes have answered the call

        premium_icon BUSHFIRE CRISIS: Our heroes have answered the call

        News Tweed rural firefighters have been part of two strike teams to help

        Photos helping to bring others a brighter future

        premium_icon Photos helping to bring others a brighter future

        News Local photographers stunning calendar to benefit bushfire victims

        Accused killer charged with prison razor attack

        premium_icon Accused killer charged with prison razor attack

        Crime A man accused of the murder of a man in Tweed has been charged