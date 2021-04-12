‘Rollercoaster’: Morgo’s wife shares special tribute

The wife of retired Cowboys great, Michael Morgan has shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband at the end of his career and given a behind the scenes look at the "rollercoaster" he has faced.

Brianna Morgan's special message came after her husband officially announced his retirement from the game on Friday after persistent shoulder injuries.

Mrs Morgan and their daughter, Penelope, were by his side at the press conference last week when he announced his time was up.

Taking to Instagram, Mrs Morgan said no-one really knew the "emotional and physical rollercoaster" of professional rugby league.

"It has been so hard watching you push yourself through awful injuries and pain, be faced with negative media and hurtful comments, wondering if you'll make it through each week without serious injury if you will perform as you are expected to," she wrote alongside a photo of Morgan in his North Queensland Cowboys jersey.

"But more importantly it has been absolutely wonderful watching you live out your childhood dream and achieve all that you have.

"You have positively influenced more people than you realise. You brought so much joy to your fans and made myself and our family so proud.

"In 11 years, you have not once, not one single time, said 'I don't feel like going to work today'. Not one sick day. Not one complaint. That is saying something not only of your character but also just how much you loved your job.

"You are an amazing rugby league player and an even better all-round person.

"You are resilient, strong, level-headed, dedicated and intelligent. You are a wonderful leader, mentor and team player.

"I can't wait to see these qualities in whatever you choose to do next. I am looking forward to our next chapter together. I love you and will always be your biggest fan."

Morgan's retirement comes after fresh complications on his right shoulder, which limited him to just six games last season.

This year, he was able to finish round two, but new damage was found and he was forced to call time on his career after 168 NRL appearances for the Cowboys.

