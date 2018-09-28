Rollicking tale of derring-do set to captivate theatre goers

ON STAGE: Keira Paddock as Twitter the bird and Tiarn Paddock as McTavish the cat.

ON STAGE: Keira Paddock as Twitter the bird and Tiarn Paddock as McTavish the cat. Contributed

THE magic and music of Sergei Prokofiev's classical masterpiece Peter and The Wolf comes to the stage at Murwillumbah Civic Centre from October 12.

Written by Murwillumbah Theatre Company's Bryanne Jardine and directed by both Bryanne and David Thomas, this version of the story will please young and old alike.

Peter is a young teraway who lives with his grandfather in the Russian town of Gplod.

As many boys do, Peter gets up to mischief, creating headaches for his grandfather and other residents of the village.

Jacqui Harris as the Wolf and Isaac Clark as Peter. Contributed

He has a menagerie of animal friends, including Quackers the duck, Twitter the bird and MacTavish the cat.

Along with his young human friends Tim and Pam, Peter lives life to the fullest, getting into scrapes, mucking about and creating havoc in the tiny village.

Things change when a wolf threatens the village.

Peter must take on the biggest challenge of his life to protect his friends.

What follows is a rollicking tale of derring-do that has been captivating audiences for generations.

Peter and The Wolf is a joyous interpretation of the symphonic work by Prokofiev. The master composer would be thoroughly pleased with this updated version of his classic work.

Murwillumbah Theatre Company presents Peter and The Wolf at Murwillumbah Civic Centre on Friday, October 12 at 7.30pm, Saturday, October 13 at 5.30pm, Sunday, October 14 at 2pm, Saturday, October 20 at at 5.30pm, Sunday, October 21 at 2pm, Saturday, October 27 at 7.30pm and Sunday, October 28 at 2pm.

Tickets are $15 adults and $6 school students and are available at www.murwillumbahtheatrecompany.com.au, from Larkins Electrical in Main Street, Murwillumbah (cash only) or at the door.

For further enquiries phone 0498 831 575.