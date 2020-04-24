ROLLING COVERAGE: Council votes on Tweed beachside carparks

4.05PM:

Council has entered a heated debate about a proposed amendment to the motion.

Cr Ron Cooper wanted to remove "2. All existing "Road Closed" signage and "No Parking Area" signage approved by Council through its resolution dated 9 April 2020, be extended up to and including Monday May 7, or any prior date as determined by Council with the exception of any number of car spaces as determined by Council in the off street car park adjacent to Lions Park south of the Cudgen Surf Lifesaving Club, which are to be signposted with a 2 hour time limit." from the motion.

Cr Cooper slammed the clause in the motion as an "unacceptable back flip" by council.

"All governments, at all levels have united in this fight and inspired the community," he said.

"This makes Tweed look like the weak link in the fight against the virus.

"It sends a poor message to all the Tweed residents who are making joint a sacrifice to keep us safe."

Cr Cooper said the clause was caving to "entitled people who are treating whole exercise as just an inconvenience to them".

He said the argument to re-open the car park spaces was based on misinformation.

He clarified the parking under the Azura building were public car parks, which is within 50 metres of the affected Kingscliff businesses and provides a lift to street level.

Cr Owen said the building manager advised him the car parks were only for use of the businesses and customers of those businesses within the Azura building.

Cr Warren Polglase agreed with Cr Cooper that this was incorrect after the findings of a previous term of council.

"We are pandering to a small section of the community who are shouting the loudest," Cr Cooper said. "Councillors can practise their synchronized back flips in the closed car park space."

The amendment failed 2-5, with Cr Cooper and Cr Milne voting for.

3.35PM:

Cr James Owen, who is part of the Local Traffic Committee, spoke to adopting the recommendation:

Council approves the temporary installation of "Road Closed" signage and "No Parking Area" signage and Lighthouse Parade, Fingal Head car park from Queen and Bamberry Streets up to and including May 7, 2020 except for Letitia Road, Fingal Head which will be June 30 , or any prior date as determined by Council, subject to a barrier board being installed with the words "Road Closed" or "Car Park Closed" at the closure point which would enable access to the area for emergency and police vehicles.

2. All existing "Road Closed" signage and "No Parking Area" signage approved by Council through its resolution dated 9 April 2020, be extended up to and including Monday May 7, or any prior date as determined by Council with the exception of any number of car spaces as determined by Council in the off street car park adjacent to Lions Park south of the Cudgen Surf Lifesaving Club, which are to be signposted with a 2 hour time limit.

3. In accordance with the Local Government Act and the Crown Land Management Act where Page 4 of 7 applicable, Council closes the car parks referred to in item 1 and 2 until Monday 30 June 2020 to all vehicles.

Cr Owen said member for Tweed Geoff Provest, a representative from Tweed Byron Police District and a representative from Roads and Maritime Services were present at the Local Traffic Committee meeting which was held on Thursday.

He said concerns were raised in the meeting about the traditional large influx of people coming across the border for the upcoming Labour Day weekend.

Cr Owen said it was worth noting in Sydney two beaches which had been re-opened had to be closed again this week because of people ignoring social distancing.

He said Tweed Byron Commander Superintendent Dave Roptell expressed the closures as a success.

"(Supt Roptell's) view was the closures had helped the police do their job which was about keeping the community safe as we navigate this crisis," Cr Owen.

He said feedback to police was there was an overwhelming of residents who thought the closures were beneficial but like anything there were pockets of people who did not agree.

Cr Owen said in line with State and Federal Government restrictions it would make sense for the car parks to remain closed.

He spoke in support of reopening 36 car parks, 30 of those for parking and six for turnaround space, in the car park adjacent to and immediately south of the Cudgen Surf Lifesaving Club.

3.20PM:

Council has spent 15 minutes debating procedure.

Cr Cooper raised concerns about moving a motion to convene the Local Traffic Committee to consider a recommendation, when the LTC had already met to discuss the recommendation yesterday.

It was explained while it was not ideal, the emergency meeting had taken place after a verbal request when the decision to hold an extraordinary meeting was made.

The motion, post event, was explained by a council staff member to be a procedural matter to be completed "in order to be as transparent at possible".

The mayor urged councillors to have confidence in council staff who had done a lot of work to check the procedure was correct.

The motion directing the the traffic committee to convene was:

In light of the continuing Public Health concerns around COVID-19, that the Local Traffic Committee be convened to consider:

a) maintaining the closure of the roads and beach side car parks endorsed in Council's resolution of 9 April 2020 (with the exception of item c below), until after the Queensland Labour Day Holiday of 4 May 2020, which will effectively extend the closures from 27 April 2020;

b) further road closures at Letitia Road and Lighthouse Parade, Fingal Head; and

c) reopening a number of car spaces in the car park adjacent to and immediately south of the Cudgen Surf Lifesaving Club from 27 April 2020, in light of the flu clinic and medical facilities immediately adjacent to this car park.

3.05PM:

The meeting has begun.

Tweed mayor Katie Milne read the aboriginal statement.

General manager Troy Green said a prayer.

All councillors are present and there are no disclosures of interest.

The extraordinary Tweed Shire Council online meeting on April 24. Jessica Lamb

3PM:

Tweed Shire councillors are meeting today to decide on altering or extending the current beachside car park closures as a safety measure to manage the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The recommendation to be presented to the council included extending the original closure of beachside carparks until April 27 to after May 4 for the Labour Day long weekend.

Further road closures at Letitia Rd and Lighthouse Pde at Fingal Head and reopening some car spaces in the carpark adjacent to and immediately south of Cudgen Surf Life Saving Club from April 27 are also to be considered.

The meeting is 'virtual' with councillors using videoconferencing from remote locations and live-streaming the meeting as it is closed physically to the public as a coronavirus safety measures.