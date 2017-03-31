ROLLING COVERAGE DAY 2: Chinderah under major watch

Cars continue to drive through flood water northbound on the Pacific Hwy as police continue to close roads.

WHAT WE KNOW:

* Major flooding at Murwillumbah, river peaked at 6.2m

* Major flooding predicted for Chinderah currently, expected to peak at 2.5m around 1pm today

* SES urging people to stay away from flooded roads

* Peaks exceed those reached in 1954 and 1975

*8500 people without power from Tweed Valley to Lismore

UPDATE 1.50pm: BANORA Point and Seagulls Estate residents have been told by SES it is too late to evacuate some areas.

SES released flood safety advice at 1.30pm today which said Seagulls Estate has been inundated with floodwater and is isolated while parts of Banora Point will become inundated with floodwater later this afternoon and the area is currently isolated.

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500.

Meanwhile, Essential Energy has confirmed 8500 residents have lost power from the Tweed Valley to Lismore.

During an interview with ABC North Coast, Essential Energy's North Coast community relations manager Rachel Hussell said 500 customers west of Uki have lost power.

"We're having trouble gaining access to a number of areas and we've got a number of helicopters in the air patrolling lines and working out how we can get crews into areas that need repairs," Ms Hussell said.

"There are big pockets of customer where we've got 300, 400, 500 customers and then we do have individual customers we're trying to assist."

UPDATE 1PM: Floodwater has hit a peak at Murwillumbah higher than the level reached in the 1954 event, according to the latest update issued at noon.

Major flooding is also happening in Chinderah where a peak higher than the 1975 flood is predicted to hit early on Friday.

NSW SES Incident Controller Stephen Hart said between 500 and 740mm of rain was recorded in the 24-hours to 2am on Friday in the middle and upper reaches of the Tweed River valley.

Rain has since eased.

Major flooding is occurring along the Tweed River at Murwillumbah and Chinderah.

The Tweed River at Murwillumbah peaked at an estimated 6.20m around 4.30am on Friday and is falling slowly.

The Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) is expected to peak near 2.50m with major flooding early Friday afternoon, when the arrival of the upstream flood peak will coincide with the high tide.

This will cause major flooding on the Tweed River around Murwillumbah areas.

Communities that may be impacted (in addition to surrounding areas) include:

o Banora Point

o Tweed Heads

o Bilambil

o Fingal Head

o Kingscliff

o Chinderah

UPDATE 11am: AUTHORITIES have turned their attention to Chinderah, as flood waters from the upper reaches of the Tweed River catchment expected to meet the incoming tide in the early afternoon.

NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Kaylene Jones said the Bureau of Meteorology had revised up its prediction for the flood peak to 2.5m - higher than flood levels during the 1974 flood.

Several lanes on the Pacific Hwy have been closed near Barneys Point Bridge at Chinderah, which may be threatened by floodwaters as the incoming tide meets the storm surge working its way down the Tweed River.

Other areas likely to be impacted include Banora Point, Tweed Heads, Bilambil, Kingscliff, Fingal, Tumbulgum

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said residents were being urged to access the Kingscliff TAFE evacuation centre and to heed evacuation orders, with several people last night refusing to leave their homes last night.

"It's now a watch and see how things go, and see how strong these winds are," Mr Provest said.

"We are concerned for the elderly people at Chinderah, a lot were refusing to go last night."

Mr Provest said all three of the Tweed's evacuation centres would remain open today, with food supplies being sought to feed those residents.

Helicopter drops of food and water may be considered for those residents isolated at properties in outlying areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted that the Tweed River peaked at an estimated 6.20 metres at the Murwillumbah (AHD) gauge around 4:30am Friday with major flooding, and is falling slowly.

Many roads are closed in the region, including the Pacific Highway at Chinderah, near the Tweed Valley Way off-ramp.

UPDATE 6.30am: IT'S been a big 24 hours for the SES with up to 70 flood rescues and hundreds of calls for help at Murwillumbah overnight.

NSW SES Richmond Tweed spokesman Andrew McCullough said most of the calls for help had come from the Murwillumbah area, where a major flood is underway.

"We've had a lot of calls for help, especially from the Murwillumbah area," Mr McCullough told the Tweed Daily News.

"Murwillumbah has certainly been hit quite significantly, it is quite a disaster there.

"People have been stuck in their houses with nowhere to go, they've been standing on tables, accessing roof cavities, we have a very large brown snake in one property, people are stuck in their cars - it's an absolute disaster in that area.

"Things got quite hairy last night."

He said once rescue had occurred at Tumbulgum, but nothing for Tweed Heads or Chinderah - where a significant evacuation was ordered at the low-lying caravan parks - had been recorded as yet.

Mr McCullough said to date, no injuries had been reported, although that might change with the break of day.

"Now that day is breaking, we might start to see a bigger picture," he said.

"It could be a big day for us."

He said ambulances had been deployed to transfer patients with existing health issues out of the area.

The SES rapid response assistance team, which has been boosted with volunteers from across the state, will go out into the region today to assess property damage.

Flooding in Murwillumbah on March 30, 2017. Elizabeth Freeman

EARLIER 6am:

TWEED residents are being urged to stay indoors today with gale force winds and further flooding expected.

Residents are being told to stay out of harms way, as ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie moves south-east, colliding with a cold front moving up from the south.

Damaging north-easterly winds averaging 65km/h with gusts in excess of 90km/h are forecast along the coast today, with destructive southerly wind gusts in excess of 125km/h possible along the coast and elevated terrain.

Damaging surf conditions are expected along the Byron coast on Friday, with waves exceeding 5 metres in the surf zone likely to produce significant beach erosion. High tides on Friday in this area may exceed the highest astronomical tide of the year.

NSW SES Richmond Tweed region incident controller for the Northern Rivers, David Monk, advised residents to stay indoors on Friday.

"The flooding is likely to remain in the area for the coming days and we're asking residents to stay out of floodwater," he said.

"Coupled with the damaging winds, Friday is set to be a busy day for NSW SES volunteers".

Between 500 and 740 mm of rain has been recorded in the 24 hours to 2am Friday in the middle and upper reaches of the Tweed River valley, although in the last three hours to 5am Friday, rainfall had eased with 10mm to 30mm recorded during that period.

No further significant rainfall is forecast for today.

However, major flooding is occurring along the Tweed River at Murwillumbah, where the town has been inundated in water overnight, with some predicting the flood will exceed levels of the 1954 flood.

The Tweed River at Murwillumbah (AHD) peaked at an estimated 6.20 metres around 4:30am Friday with major flooding, and is falling slowly.

The Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) (AHD) peaked at 1.69 metres around 01:00am Friday and is currently at 1.62 metres and steady.

The Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) (AHD) is expected to peak near 4.30 metres with major flooding early Friday afternoon, when the arrival of the upstream flood peak will coincide with the high tide.

As of midnight last night, about 40 people had accessed the evacuation centre at Murwillumbah's Sacred Heart Church, while 169 people registered at Kingscliff TAFE and a further 28 were bunkering down at Banora Point High School.

Most schools in the area are expected to close today, even if they aren't directly impacted by the flood.