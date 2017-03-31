28°
ROLLING COVERAGE DAY 2: Stay indoors, more flooding, gale force winds forecast

Nikki Todd | 31st Mar 2017 4:48 AM
The main street of Murwillumbah under water, 30 March, 2017.
The main street of Murwillumbah under water, 30 March, 2017. Dante McCabe, Facebook

W HAT WE KNOW:

* Major flooding at Murwillumbah, river peaked at 6.2m

* Minor flooding at Chinderah currently, expected to rise to a major flood this afternoon.

* SES urging people to stay indoors with gale force winds, rough seas and more flooding

UPDATE 6.30am: IT'S been a big 24 hours for the SES with up to 70 flood rescues and hundreds of calls for help at Murwillumbah overnight.

NSW SES Richmond Tweed spokesman Andrew McCullough said most of the calls for help had come from the Murwillumbah area, where a major flood is underway.

"We've had a lot of calls for help, especially from the Murwillumbah area," Mr McCullough told the Tweed Daily News.

"Murwillumbah has certainly been hit quite significantly, it is quite a disaster there.

"People have been stuck in their houses with nowhere to go, they've been standing on tables, accessing roof cavities, we have a very large brown snake in one property, people are stuck in their cars - it's an absolute disaster in that area.

"Things got quite hairy last night."

He said once rescue had occurred at Tumbulgum, but nothing for Tweed Heads or Chinderah - where a significant evacuation was ordered at the low-lying caravan parks - had been recorded as yet.

Mr McCullough said to date, no injuries had been reported, although that might change with the break of day.

"Now that day is breaking, we might start to see a bigger picture," he said.

"It could be a big day for us."

He said ambulances had been deployed to transfer patients with existing health issues out of the area.

The SES rapid response assistance team, which has been boosted with volunteers from across the state, will go out into the region today to assess property damage.

 

Flooding in Murwillumbah on March 30, 2017.
Flooding in Murwillumbah on March 30, 2017. Elizabeth Freeman

 

 

EARLIER 6am:

TWEED residents are being urged to stay indoors today with gale force winds and further flooding expected.

Residents are being told to stay out of harms way, as ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie moves south-east, colliding with a cold front moving up from the south.

Damaging north-easterly winds averaging 65km/h with gusts in excess of 90km/h are forecast along the coast today, with destructive southerly wind gusts in excess of 125km/h possible along the coast and elevated terrain.

Damaging surf conditions are expected along the Byron coast on Friday, with waves exceeding 5 metres in the surf zone likely to produce significant beach erosion. High tides on Friday in this area may exceed the highest astronomical tide of the year.

NSW SES Richmond Tweed region incident controller for the Northern Rivers, David Monk, advised residents to stay indoors on Friday.

"The flooding is likely to remain in the area for the coming days and we're asking residents to stay out of floodwater," he said.

"Coupled with the damaging winds, Friday is set to be a busy day for NSW SES volunteers".

Between 500 and 740 mm of rain has been recorded in the 24 hours to 2am Friday in the middle and upper reaches of the Tweed River valley, although in the last three hours to 5am Friday, rainfall had eased with 10mm to 30mm recorded during that period.

No further significant rainfall is forecast for today.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

However, major flooding is occurring along the Tweed River at Murwillumbah, where the town has been inundated in water overnight, with some predicting the flood will exceed levels of the 1954 flood.

The Tweed River at Murwillumbah (AHD) peaked at an estimated 6.20 metres around 4:30am Friday with major flooding, and is falling slowly.

The Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) (AHD) peaked at 1.69 metres around 01:00am Friday and is currently at 1.62 metres and steady.

The Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) (AHD) is expected to peak near 4.30 metres with major flooding early Friday afternoon, when the arrival of the upstream flood peak will coincide with the high tide.

As of midnight last night, about 40 people had accessed the evacuation centre at Murwillumbah's Sacred Heart Church, while 169 people registered at Kingscliff TAFE and a further 28 were bunkering down at Banora Point High School.

Most schools in the area are expected to close today, even if they aren't directly impacted by the flood.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cyclone cyclone debbie nsw ses richmond tweed tweed flood tweed flood 2017 tweed river

