ROLLING COVERAGE DAY 3: Flood warnings continue

Vanessa Scott-White captured this image of Kielvale, near South Murwillumbah, as flooding continues in the area.

UPDATE 9.10am: EMERGENCY services have confirmed both directions of the Pacific Highway remain closed as flooding continues.

Following Lismore MP Thomas George's announcement the northbound lanes at Chinderah were open, the ABC North Coast has announced police were allowing vehicles trapped in flood waters to drive through but have now closed the northbound lanes to all traffic.

This follows the announcement all southbound lanes at Barneys Point Bridge at Chinderah remain closed.

UPDATE 8.45am: THE Pacific Highway southbound at Chinderah remain closed this morning as flood waters continue to cause damage.

Traffic alerts confirm the Pacific Highway and Tugun bypass tunne remain closed southbound due to flooding at Chinderah.

A motorist captured this photo of the Pacific Hwy at Chinderah and Kingscliff exits this morning.

There is no access to the Gold Coast Airport or New South Wales for motorists from Queensland.

Lismore MP Thomas George spoke to ABC North Coast and said police have confirmed the northbound lanes at Chinderah remain open but it might take several hours before southbound lanes open.

UPDATE 8.30am: AS THE Tweed continues to manage the damage caused by excessive flooding, road closures are still in place in some areas.

The following road closures have been issued by myroadinfo.com.au:

Bilambil Rd closed due to flooding

Byrill Creek Rd closed to all traffic after the bridge over the Tweed River was damaged during flooding.

Chinderah Bay Dr closed due to flooding

Chinderah Rd closed due to flooding at the roundabout

Clothiers Creek Rd closed due to flooding

Cobaki Rd closed due to flooding

Crabbes Creek Rd closed due to flooding at Culverts

Kyogle Rd and Smiths Creek Rd closed due to flooding

Kyogle Rd Bray Park closed due to flooding

Limpinwood Rd closed due to flooding

Mooball-Pottsville Rd closed due to flooding at Quinns Bridge

North Arm Rd closed between the Wollumbin High School and Numinbah North Arm Rd intersection

Numinbah Rd at Nobby's Creek closed due to flooding

Palmvale Rd in Palmvale is closed due to flooding

Piggabeen Rd at Cobaki Village is closed due to flooding

River St in Chinderah is closed due to flooding

Riverside Dr iin Tumbulgum is closed due to flooding

Stokers Rd north of the school is closed due to flooding

Terranora Rd at North Tumbulgum is closed due to flooding

Tumbulgum Rd in Murwillumbah is closed due to flooding

Tweed Valley Way at South Murwillumbah is closed due to flooding

Tweed Valley Way is closed from Condong to Pacific Highway at Chiinderah

Tweed Valley Way at Mooball is closed due to flooding

Tweed Valley Way and Clothiers Creek intersection is closed due to flooding

Tyalgum Rd closed due to flooding

Tyalgum Rd at Rocky Cutting is closed due to flooding

Tyalgum and Kyogle Rd intersection is closed due to flooding 1km from intersection

Wommin Bay Rd closed at Sand St intersection due to flooding

Drivers are urged to take caution if driving along the following roads:

Alma St reported to have traffic, caution is advised

Kennedy Dr from Ducat to Gray St due to flooding

Kyogle Rd near Shire boundary following a landslip and fallen tree. One lane is open, proceed with caution

Spring Valley Rd culvert has collapsed near the end of the road. A temporary bypass bridge is in place with a 5 tonne weight limit

EARLIER 7am: TWEED residents in low lying areas are being urged to prepare for possible isolation with further flooding expected throughout the shire today.

While the Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled a severe weather warning this morning at 4.11am, New South Wales SES Richmond Tweed region incident controller for the Northern Rivers, David Monk said residents can expect minor to moderate flooding in some areas.

"Minor flooding is occurring along the Tweed River at Murwillumbah and moderate flooding is occurring at Chinderah." Mr Monk said.

"Moderate flooding is occurring on the Tweed River at Chinderah where river levels are expected to oscillate between minor and moderate flood levels with the tides during Saturday."

The SES flood warning issued earlier today said the Tweed River at Murwillumbah is currently at around 3.30 metres and falling.

While, the Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) peaked near 2.15m around 1am Saturday and is currently at 1.91m and falling.

River levels are expected to continue falling this morning and possibly peak near 1.70m with moderate flooding early Saturday afternoon with the high tide.

Communities that may be impacted due to this flooding include Banora Point , Tweed Heads, Bilambil, Fingal Head, Kingscliff, Chinderah, Tumbulgum, Murwillumbah, Condong, Upper reaches of Uki and Seagulls.

Dangerous surf conditions are expected to for all coastal activities, including rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

Emergency services are urging people to not drive through flood water.

For emergency help in floods, call the NSW SES on 132 500.