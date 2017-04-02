ROLLING COVERAGE DAY 4: Tweed Valley Way remains closed, evacuation orders in place

Looking south along the Pacific Highway with Action Sands and Chinderah Bay Drive in the foreground. Melaleuca Station and the new service station at Chinderah are in the background.

UPDATE 12.19PM: An evacuation order remains in place for Murwillumbah as NSW SES crews work to ensure the area is safe before residents are given the all clear to return.

Despite the order many residents were busy cleaning businesses and homes this morning as some got their first look at the devastation.

"The evacuation orders are still in place, so officially people aren't supposed to be there," NSW SES spokeswoman Heidi Groom said.

"The reasoning behind that is we can't issue the all clear until all the safety checks have been done…it is actually quite a hazardous environment."

Ms Groom said the SES still have 35 requests for rescue and confirmed some people remained stranded.

She said she understood people were keen to help with clean-up efforts but asked for patients.

"I know there's definitely a coordinated approach as far as clean-up and recovery processes," Ms Groom said.

"We just need people to be a little patient until the official word is given."

Ms Groom said motorists needed to use caution when driving through floodwater, after reports of further damage being caused from washes inundating homes and businesses.

Tweed Byron LAC police confirmed Tweed Valley Way remained closed.

EARLIER: NEW South Wales SES Community Liaison Teams will head to flood affected areas of Murwillumbah and Lismore today to provide information and advice to residents.

These teams will be undertaking doorknocks and providing advice to residents on cleaning up after floods.

The teams will also be able to gather intelligence as the NSW SES and supporting agencies assess damage and work towards issuing an 'All Clear' for areas still affected by Evacuation Orders.

Personnel from the NSW SES are being supported by the NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire & Rescue NSW, Australian Defence Force and other agencies in responding to requests for assistance as a result of the floods.

Residents are reminded that if they need assistance from the NSW SES to contact 132 500.