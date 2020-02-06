ROLLING COVERAGE: Murwillumbah Tweed Shire Council meeting

Picture taken before first Tweed Shire Council meeting for the year begins.

6PM:

A development application for the Stone & Wood Brewing Co in Murwillumbah South was passed unanimously.

Cr Allsop spoke to support the application.

Another development application for 52 Royal Dr Pottsville as passed unanimously with amendments in regard to an address from the applicant to councillors.

5.30PM:

THE first Tweed Shire Council meeting for the year is underway in the Murwillumbah council chambers.

About five people are present in the public gallery.

It is the first council meeting to be recorded on video to be broadcast tomorrow.

Mayor Katie Milne read the aboriginal statement and pastor John Harris provided the opening prayer.

All councillors are present except James Owen who sends his apologies and is excused.

Councillor Pryce Allsop declared a conflict of interest in item 24.1 and will leave the room for voting.

Councillors are now voting on development applications.