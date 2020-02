Just before the second Tweed Shire Council meeting for the year starts in the Murwillumbah chambers.

Just before the second Tweed Shire Council meeting for the year starts in the Murwillumbah chambers. Jessica Lamb

5.45PM:

The second Tweed Shire Council meeting for the year is underway in the Murwillumbah council chambers.

Five people are present in the public gallery.

Mayor Katie Milne read the aboriginal statement and pastor Rob Stuttle from Living Waters Church provided the opening prayer.

All councillors are present except James Owen who sends his apologies and is excused.

No conflicts of interest have been declared for anything on the agenda.