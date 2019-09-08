ROLLING COVERAGE NRRRL: Ballina vs Murwillumbah

UPDATE 3.59pm: BALLINA will be hard to beat now. Zac Beecher scores his second try of the game.

Seagulls lead 32-12.

UPDATE 3.52pm: THE teams are back on the field and the players aren't wasting any time.

Seagulls second rower Anthony Colman scores for Ballina to take 26-6 lead.

Murwillumbah hit back straight away with a try to winger Jack Bishop, his second of the game.

Howell converts 26-12.

UPDATE: IT'S half time, during the break, take a look at some photos from the Ladies League Tag grand final.

Earlier Tweed Coast Raiders defeated Marist Brothers 12-10 in extra time.

UPDATE 3.36pm: JAMIE Lyon misses the conversion.

UPDATE 3.35pm: BIG blow. Lyon scores his second try of the game in 39th minute.

Ballina lead 20-6 at halftime.

UPDATE 3.28pm: MUSTANGS are in.

A cross field kick ends up in the arms of a flying Jack Bishop for a try.

Centre Caleb Howell converts 16-6.

UPDATE 3.23pm: THE Seagulls are on fire.

Centre Zac Beecher scores a try out wide.

He was denied a try from a penalty earlier.

Ballina lead 16-0 with 29 minutes gone.

UPDATE 3.04 ​pm: SEAGULLS strike again.

Hooker Michael Dwane splits Murwillumbah up the middle.

Mustangs pull fullback Oliver Regan down before centre Kel Sheather scores next play. Ballina leads 12-0

UPDATE 2.59pm: Ballina strikes first, with the first try of the game.

Ballina captain coach Jamie Lyon scores the first try of the game right under the posts. He converts to give the seagulls a 6-0 lead.

Ballina Seagulls take to the field: Ballina Seagulls take to the field for the NRRRL grand final against Murwillumbah.

UPDATE 2.50pm: BALLINA Seagulls are on the field, it's just minutes to go before kick off in the 2019 NRRRL first grade grand final.

Tweed Coast Raiders supporters. Ursula Bentley @CapturedAus

UPDATE2.38pm: TWEED fans are celebrating as the Tweed Coast Raiders have won the reserve grade grand final over Casino, 28-14.

UPDATE 1.13pm: BALLINA has started the day by winning a fourth straight grand final in under-18s.

Seagulls halfback Hamish McClintock finished the game against Cudgen with a try-scoring double in the 24-6 win.

Ballina had to come back from a 6-2 deficit early in the second half.

Ballina second-rower Carl Lolohea was the official man of the match.

Earlier Tweed Coast Raiders won the ladies league tag grand final 12-10 over Marist Brothers in extra time.

Ballina Under 18s: Ballina have taken thewin against Cudgen in the Under 18s at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina today.

Original story: THIS afternoon, Ballina Seagulls will host Murwillumbah Mustangs at their home ground in the NRRRL grand final.

The game kicks off at 2.45pm at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.