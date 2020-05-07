ROLLING COVERAGE: Today's virtual Tweed council meeting

A screenshot from the last virtual Tweed Shire Council meeting.

3.05PM:

The meeting has begun.

Tweed mayor Katie Milne read the aboriginal statement.

Daniel Christie said a prayer.

All councillors are present and there are no disclosures of interest.

3PM:

Today's Tweed Shire Council's Planning Committee Meeting is about to begin

It will be followed immediately by the ordinary council meeting.

Points to be discussed include the adoption of the controversial Rural Land Strategy which has undergone a significant amount of public consultation as well as variations to the State Environmental Planning development standards and adoption of the Kingscliff Locality Plan and Development Control Plan.

A planning proposal for Palms Village Caravan Park and a development application for a dual occupancy on Sleepy Hollow Rd, Sleepy Hollow are also on the agenda.

The meeting is 'virtual' with councillors using videoconferencing from remote locations and live-streaming the meeting as it is closed physically to the public as a coronavirus safety measures.