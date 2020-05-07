Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A screenshot from the last virtual Tweed Shire Council meeting.
A screenshot from the last virtual Tweed Shire Council meeting. Jessica Lamb
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Today's virtual Tweed council meeting

Jessica Lamb
by
7th May 2020 2:23 PM | Updated: 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

3.05PM:

The meeting has begun.

Tweed mayor Katie Milne read the aboriginal statement.

Daniel Christie said a prayer.

All councillors are present and there are no disclosures of interest.

3PM:

Today's Tweed Shire Council's Planning Committee Meeting is about to begin

It will be followed immediately by the ordinary council meeting.

Points to be discussed include the adoption of the controversial Rural Land Strategy which has undergone a significant amount of public consultation as well as variations to the State Environmental Planning development standards and adoption of the Kingscliff Locality Plan and Development Control Plan.

A planning proposal for Palms Village Caravan Park and a development application for a dual occupancy on Sleepy Hollow Rd, Sleepy Hollow are also on the agenda.

The meeting is 'virtual' with councillors using videoconferencing from remote locations and live-streaming the meeting as it is closed physically to the public as a coronavirus safety measures. 

More Stories

coronavirus twdbeaches twdbusiness twdcommunity twdcoronavirus twdcouncil twdhealth twdnews tweed shire council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council to consider re-opening beach car parks

        premium_icon Council to consider re-opening beach car parks

        News The council will today consider three options on closed beach car parks and roads in the Tweed, including extending closures until the end of June.

        Tweed mum fixes problem with active wear for curvy ladies

        premium_icon Tweed mum fixes problem with active wear for curvy ladies

        News Jane Denning has a passion for supporting Aussie women

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        News NSW pours cold water on Mother's Day gatherings

        How to party in iso and get paid $12,000

        premium_icon How to party in iso and get paid $12,000

        Offbeat There’s a way to stilll party at home alone during isolation