ROLLING COVERAGE: Tweed Heads council planning meeting

Just before the third Tweed Shire Council meeting for the year began at the Tweed Heads council chambers today. Jessica Lamb

6PM:

Council has revealed correspondence from the Office of the Chief Scientist and Engineer about the planning proposal PP18/0004 to remove the enabling clause 7.1 water bottling facilities from the Tweed Local environmental Plan 2014 at 5.05pm today just before the meeting.

5.30PM:

The Tweed Shire Council Planning Committee meeting has begun.

Mayor Katie Milne read the aboriginal statement and pastor Daniel Christie provided the opening prayer.

All councillors are present except councillor Reece Brynes who sends his apologies and was granted a leave of absence.

No conflicts of interest have been declared for anything on the agenda.

In public participation before the start of the meeting, councillors heard from three speakers, two community members against water mining and an industry stakeholder.

The public gallery is packed with community members including those wearing slogans against water mining.