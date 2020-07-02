ROLLING COVERAGE: Tweed Shire council meeting today

The meeting is 'virtual' with councillors using videoconferencing from remote locations and live-streaming the meeting as it is closed physically to the public as a coronavirus safety measures.

The meeting is 'virtual' with councillors using videoconferencing from remote locations and live-streaming the meeting as it is closed physically to the public as a coronavirus safety measures. Jessica Lamb

3.17PM:

THE recommendation about 'Making the Rate for the next financial year was moved by Cr Chris Cherry and seconded by Cr Pryce Allsop.

Cr Cherry said while she recognised COVID-19 had significantly economically impacted the community it was important to understand rates went into paying for services council provided.

"It was important to recognise it is a difficult thing to try and provide all the facilities and infrastructure that the community expects and the rates we pay as rate payers go into fixing those roads and providing the water and waste water treatment and all of the things we come to expect and accept as a given," she said.

"Council has so many roles in the provision of services and I understand it is difficult when increased property valuations increase rates."

"I understand and accept a lot of people are struggling but I am really glad that we have put in place COVID measures to try and make these rates and charges easier for people to pay of if they are financially impacted by COVID."

3.13PM:

THE meeting has begun.

Mayor Katie Milne read the aboriginal statement and general manager Troy Green said a prayer.

There were no disclosures of interest.

3.05PM:

TODAY'S extraordinary Tweed Shire Council meeting is about to begin.

It is the only meeting this month.

The meeting is 'virtual' with councillors using videoconferencing from remote locations and live-streaming the meeting as it is closed physically to the public as a coronavirus safety measures.