Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The meeting is 'virtual' with councillors using videoconferencing from remote locations and live-streaming the meeting as it is closed physically to the public as a coronavirus safety measures.
The meeting is 'virtual' with councillors using videoconferencing from remote locations and live-streaming the meeting as it is closed physically to the public as a coronavirus safety measures. Jessica Lamb
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Tweed Shire council meeting today

Jessica Lamb
by
2nd Jul 2020 3:03 PM | Updated: 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

3.17PM:

THE recommendation about 'Making the Rate for the next financial year was moved by Cr Chris Cherry and seconded by Cr Pryce Allsop.

Cr Cherry said while she recognised COVID-19 had significantly economically impacted the community it was important to understand rates went into paying for services council provided.

"It was important to recognise it is a difficult thing to try and provide all the facilities and infrastructure that the community expects and the rates we pay as rate payers go into fixing those roads and providing the water and waste water treatment and all of the things we come to expect and accept as a given," she said.

"Council has so many roles in the provision of services and I understand it is difficult when increased property valuations increase rates."

"I understand and accept a lot of people are struggling but I am really glad that we have put in place COVID measures to try and make these rates and charges easier for people to pay of if they are financially impacted by COVID."

3.13PM:

THE meeting has begun.

Mayor Katie Milne read the aboriginal statement and general manager Troy Green said a prayer.

There were no disclosures of interest.

3.05PM:

TODAY'S extraordinary Tweed Shire Council meeting is about to begin.

It is the only meeting this month.

The meeting is 'virtual' with councillors using videoconferencing from remote locations and live-streaming the meeting as it is closed physically to the public as a coronavirus safety measures. 

More Stories

twdcommunity twdnews tweed shire council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Action needed now to save koalas from extinction by 2050

        premium_icon Action needed now to save koalas from extinction by 2050

        News Friends of the Koala are warning the NSW Government habitat needs to be protected to save the beloved marsupials.

        Data reveals how our hospitals fared during COVID-19

        premium_icon Data reveals how our hospitals fared during COVID-19

        News How did Tweed hospitals cope amid the rising pressure from COVID-19?

        Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        premium_icon Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        News Three ponies died in the shocking attack

        What you need to know about today’s extraordinary meeting

        premium_icon What you need to know about today’s extraordinary meeting

        News The live-streamed Tweed council meeting will take place at 3pm