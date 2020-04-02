ROLLING COVERAGE: Tweed's digital council meeting
2.50PM:
The council meeting has not started yet due to technical difficulties.
2.30PM:
TODAY'S Tweed Shire Council planning committee and general meetings will be the first live broadcast to the community online as council chambers have been closed to the public as a coronavirus protection measure.
The Local Government Act has been amended to allow for this.
Community members could still apply to make submissions on an agenda item by contacting council.