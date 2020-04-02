Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Heads Civic Centre
Tweed Heads Civic Centre Contributed
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Tweed's digital council meeting

Jessica Lamb
by
2nd Apr 2020 2:17 PM | Updated: 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

2.50PM:

The council meeting has not started yet due to technical difficulties.

2.30PM:

TODAY'S Tweed Shire Council planning committee and general meetings will be the first live broadcast to the community online as council chambers have been closed to the public as a coronavirus protection measure.

The Local Government Act has been amended to allow for this.

Community members could still apply to make submissions on an agenda item by contacting council.  

More Stories

coronavirus twdcoronavirus twdcouncil twdhealth twdnews twdpolitics tweed shire council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How your home renno can help disaster-affected communities

        How your home renno can help disaster-affected communities

        News Buy paint for your home renovations while in isolation and help devastated communities recover from hits by recent natural disasters.

        ‘Gut-wrenching’: Family heartbroken as alleged killer freed

        premium_icon ‘Gut-wrenching’: Family heartbroken as alleged killer freed

        Crime Family should have been celebrating Jack's 18th birthday

        Construction work given weekend green light

        premium_icon Construction work given weekend green light

        News Boost for construction work to help deal with effects of COVID-19 measures

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Breaking Why we need urgent government reform to save local media voices