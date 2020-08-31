Roma pub owner responds to COVID allegations

Video footage has emerged of revellers dancing on tables and enjoying themselves at the Club Hotel in Roma last weekend in breach of COVID-19 Chief Health Officers rules

AFTER footage emerged of patrons flouting COVID restrictions at a Roma pub, the owner has hit back at the allegations that they were breaking social distancing rules.

The video released by The Courier-Mail shows pub-goers standing on chairs, dancing, with some shoulder-to-shoulder.

Club Hotel owner Felicity Waldron has hit out at the initial report and said while the restrictions were hard on their young patrons, the staff had to be 'the fun police' in order to enforce the rules.

"We are a strict licensed venue," Mrs Waldron said.

"We use a thermal scanner before every one person enters the venue."

According to Mrs Waldron, the venue shut the doors at 7.20pm on Saturday night and ensured only 120 people were allowed inside, as well as making sure the 1.5m social distancing rule was enforced.

"We repeatedly told patrons to sit down and that's seen on the footage," Mrs Waldron said.

She also hit back at pubs and clubs in the cities that have been seemingly breaking restrictions.

"There are venues in Brisbane and Toowoomba that don't implement the same precautions that we do.

"I feel sorry for these young ones - they have been portrayed as being bad and negligent but they weren't."

"They want to socialise and sing and dance but we have to be the fun police."

Mrs Waldron also said the patrons "weren't doing anything wrong" and she has reviewed the CCTV and claimed the Club Hotel had not breached restrictions.

"We're just a popular pub," she said.

"We have a massive screen and a lot of people want to attend our venue."

Ms Waldron said she believed that it was a jealous rival in Roma that released the footage to the media.

"We don't want COVID out here," Mrs Waldron said.

"We have done everything in our power we can to ensure that doesn't happen."

A complaint about the Club Hotel has been made to the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation and is currently being investigated.