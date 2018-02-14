Romantics celebrate love with Valentines Day picnic

TRUE LOVE: Terry Seeman and Heather Usher enjoy a romantic picnic on the beach at Cudgen Creek ahead of Valentines Day.

VALENTINES Day elicits many different feelings for people - some love it while others despise it.

But nobody can disagree that a beautiful meal in a fantastic setting can be very romantic.

Just ask Terry Seeman and Heather Usher.

After relocating from Perth, the couple of 15 years are looking forward to enjoying Valentines Day with some oysters and a bottle of champaign on the balcony of their new Banora Point home.

"When we decided to retire, we wanted a little bit more to do and that's why we came to the area,” Heather said.

"This will be the first Valentines Day in our own home and we are going to have a picnic.”

As Heather and Terry will enjoy their time together, Heather's daughter Tania Usher will be busy making sure Cupid hits his mark by providing elegant picnics to love birds across the Tweed.

While Blue Ginger Picnics is providing romantic picnics for Valentines Day, Tania said her business was the perfect solution for a date night or a surprise proposal.

"A couple of people are booked for other days after they got inspired seeing what we do but weren't lured by the whole Valentines Day hype,” she said.

"Even though it's Valentine's Day week, we believe beach romance is perfect 365 days a year.”

For more information about Blue Ginger Picnics, visit www.bluegingerpicnics.com.