Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Soccer

Ronaldo cleared of rape charges

by AP
23rd Jul 2019 5:45 AM

SOCCER star Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009.

Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said in a statement on Monday that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims can't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed.

Ronaldo's lawyer, Peter Christiansen, wasn't immediately available to comment. Christiansen has said the sex was consensual.

Attorneys for Ronaldo's accuser, former model and schoolteacher Kathryn Mayorga, did not immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages.

The woman who accused Ronaldo of sexual assault, Kathryn Mayorga. Picture: Supplied.
The woman who accused Ronaldo of sexual assault, Kathryn Mayorga. Picture: Supplied.

She has a lawsuit pending against Ronaldo in US court in Las Vegas. It alleges he or those working for him allowed terms of a confidential financial settlement with Mayorga to become public.

More Stories

cristiano ronaldo football soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Woman accused of stabbing primary school teacher faces court

    premium_icon Woman accused of stabbing primary school teacher faces court

    Crime SHE'S accused of stabbing a male teacher with a pair of scissors in an incident before classes began on April 30.

    The big dry to continue with first-look climate outlook

    premium_icon The big dry to continue with first-look climate outlook

    Weather Rainfall averages are down and temperatures are up: BoM

    ‘Bring Thor home to the Queensland'

    premium_icon ‘Bring Thor home to the Queensland'

    News Thousands of jobs will be on offer

    Is Australia losing its grip on world surfing supremacy?

    Is Australia losing its grip on world surfing supremacy?

    Opinion Country in danger of being overtaken as the number one in surfing.