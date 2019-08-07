Rooftop ‘Bonnie’ faces the music in court

Tayla Gray and Billy Baker were on the roof of a building in Ipswich’s CBD for nine hours. Photo: Rob Williams/Queensland Times

A WOMAN dubbed "Bonnie" after her role in a nine-hour stand-off with police on an Ipswich CBD rooftop has been given a second chance by a magistrate.

Police were called to Brisbane Rd, in Ipswich, more than 1400km away from Townsville about 10.38am on June 21.

Tayla Bree Gray, 22, and her boyfriend Billy Baker, 23, were on the roof until about 7.40pm when police negotiators were able to convince them to come down.

Gray pleaded guilty to four charges including one count of commit public nuisance when she faced Townsville Magistrates Court today via video link.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Roper told the court Gray had sworn at police calling them "f****** dogs" and "c****", and at one point armed herself with a pole which she used to whack the metal roof, leaving behind some dints.

Sgt Roper said no restitution was sought for the damage.

Defence lawyer Phil Rennick said Gray had spent 49 days in pre-sentence custody and was a qualified personal trainer in Townsville where she planned to return to upon her release from a prison in southern Queensland.

Mr Rennick described the offending as "out of character".

Magistrate Peter Smid said despite Gray's "appalling conduct" he accepted her behaviour was brought about bad influences she associated with.

"It really seems to me to be a case of lying down with dogs and waking up with fleas, I don't mean to be rude about your boyfriend," Mr Smid said.

"That sort of conduct seems to have been spiked on by the behaviour of your boyfriend, and you being swept up in the passion of the moment."

Mr Smid said Gray had her whole life ahead of her, and he didn't want to burden her with a criminal conviction when she currently had none recorded against her name.

Gray was sentenced to a nine-month probation order.

No conviction was recorded.