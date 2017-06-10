Roosters crowing for Bilambil Jets junior

Bilambil Jet Josh Bevan has been signed by the Sydney Roosters.

A BILAMBIL junior has taken a big step towards realising his NRL dream after being signed by the Sydney Roosters.

Palm Beach Currumbin High sports scholarship holder Josh Bevan, who has been training with the Gold Coast Titans development squad and the Brisbane Broncos elite training squad, was swooped on by the Roosters this week after being firmly in the sights of Cronulla.

"There was a Roosters scout in Cairns at a state carnival in May and they liked what they saw,” Bevan's father Adam said.

"They came back, spoke to the school and club, and then jumped on board.”

The contract, negotiated by the 14-year-old's manager Nash Dawson from Titan Sport Management, will see the 94kg, 178cm prospect locked away by the Roosters for the next two years.

The Roosters will monitor Bevan's progress, playing commitments and training programs.

While he'll have to relinquish extra training with other NRL clubs, the signing is just rewards for the disciplined athlete who leaves no stone unturned in his preparation.

Committed to doing all the extras, Adam said the signing was a no brainer for his son, who has been focussed on making the NRL grade from a very young age.

"His dream is to play NRL and he's been focused on that for a long time,” Adam said.

"He trains four days a week with school, two days a week with the club and he goes to the gym by himself and for runs.

"He trains hard and just wants to play.”

While Bevan will remain at Bilambil, he could be called down south by the Roosters at any time.

"If we have to, we'll move down (to Sydney). We'll just follow him on his path and do whatever we have to do,” Adam said.

"I'm happy to follow him in his dreams.”

Bevan will represent Queensland in a national carnival in Wollongong from June 20.