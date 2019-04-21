Roptell keen on engaging public

BEING a force the community can trust is the main goal for Superintendent Dave Roptell.

The top cop in the Tweed-Byron Police District has been in the role for three months and said there is plenty to love about the region.

Supt Roptell said the area has its challenges like anywhere else - and some challenges he has never come across - but making sure residents knew the force was in the community was his main aim.

"I really want to reassure the community we are out there for them,” he said.

"We are not just targeting the bad elements of crime, we are showing the community we are out there.”

Supt Roptell said one of the biggest areas his command wants to tackle are road-related incidents.

He said making sure officers were out on patrol, as well as working with their colleagues north of the border were just some of the way about tackling the issue.

He also encouraged young people in the region to join the Monday morning boxing class held at the Tweed Heads PCYC.

"We want to engage with young people in a positive way,” Supt Roptell said.

"We want to lead by example and this is just another preventative measure for kids who could go down the wrong path.”

The new head of the command also said education was a major aspect of establishing good relationships with the community.

He said making sure every member of the Tweed-Byron region knew what to do in any situation which may involve police was the best way to rectify issues.