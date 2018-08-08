Round Mountain Girls play Stokers Siding Community Hall

TWEED Valley dwellers who have been waiting for the Round Mountain Girls to come back around are in luck.

On Saturday, Tweed's favourite band will grace the Stokers Siding community hall, returning to the idyllic hamlet for the first time since early 2017.

The Round Mountain Girls play in Stokers Siding this Saturday. Tao Jones

Though the Round Mountain Girls always come bearing gifts in the form of rollicking rock and roots, the band members have a special surprise for the Stokers crowd: their brand new track, recently written and recorded with icon John Williamson.

Round Mountain Girls member Chris Brooker said the collaboration with Williamson was a love letter to the land, an ode to a multicultural Australia and a "peaceful song about togetherness and looking after the country”.

The collaboration with Williamson, Brooker said, came out of the blue (sea).

We met John on a ship as part of a festival and he saw us at a gig and loved us,” Brooker said.

"He kindly asked for CDs, and the next thing I knew he sent a message and asked if we wanted to write a song together.”

The band and Williamson then sent ideas back and forth before jumping into the studio earlier this year to record.

Though the song is scheduled for a September release, the Round Mountain Girls will perform it for the third time at the Stokers hall - a venue they say they adore playing.

"We played there last year and it was a success, so we thought we better come back,” Brooker said.

It's just nice because it's out of town and people from around the hills get out and get amongst the community.

"It was a full house last year and the money goes back into the community hall, with the community running a bar and food.”

If you're a fan of the Round Mountain Girls, or would just love to see one of the prettiest community halls in the country in full flight, then this gig will be hard to top.

Round Mountain Girls

WHEN: Saturday, August 11

WHERE: Stokers Siding Dunbible Memorial Hall

SUPPORT: Oliver Twohills

TICKETS: $15 at trybooking.com and the Stokers Siding General Store