Round Mountain Girls return to South Tweed Sports stage

ON SHOW: Rabbit Robinson and Chris Eaton from the Round Mountain Girls.

ON SHOW: Rabbit Robinson and Chris Eaton from the Round Mountain Girls. SCOTT POWICK

THEY'RE familiar faces for many on the Tweed, and after a big year of tours they're back on home turf.

The Round Mountain Girls will perform a free show at the South Tweed Sports Club tonight.

Mandolin player Chris Brooker said after a huge year, which included the launch of the band's latest album, Meet You at the End, and a tour of the UK in August, they were set to put on a well-rehearsed show for Tweed residents.

"We've been travelling so much that the band is really tight and together," Brooker said.

"That means it's generally a better show because we've been playing so much."

Brooker said South Tweed Sports was "always a big show" for the band, which is based on the Tweed Coast.

Brooker is joined by Rabbit Robinson on violin, Chris Eaton on banjo, Fancois de Klerk on drums and Chris Willoughby on bass.

The show will kick of at the South Tweed Sports Club at 8pm on Saturday.

The show